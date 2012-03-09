NASA Shows You How to Play Angry Birds in Space on the ISS

The company behind Angry Birds has pretty much done it all. With a new version for every holiday (thanks to Angry Birds Seasons), we're actually a bit surprised it's taken this long for those vexed birds to make the journey into space. After all, with everything from St. Patrick's Day to Chinese New Year covered, it seems as though those little guys have been everywhere.

Rovio will launch Angry Birds Space on March 22. The game will feature new birds, new abilities, 60 new levels in addition to secret bonus levels, and a whole new way to play the game. As most of us know, our old friend gravity isn't the same in space as it is here on Earth. As such, the way the birds react when fired will also change. To see this change, check out the video below, which was filmed on the International Space Station with the help of astronaut Don Pettit. Don's lesson in physics should help kids (and grown ups!) understand how they can destroy those pigs in Angry Birds Space, as well as see what it's like to be on the ISS. For those interested, it doesn't sound like this is a one time collaboration between NASA and Rovio, either.

"This collaboration began with a simple Twitter exchange about birds and pigs in space, and it has grown into a tremendous outreach and education opportunity," said David Weaver, associate administrator for communications at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"Games are fun and entertaining, but they also can be inspirational and informative. This ongoing collaboration with Rovio and Angry Birds is an exciting way to get people engaged with NASA's missions of exploration and discovery, and get students energized about future careers in science and technology."

Check out NASA's promo for Angry Birds Space in the video below: