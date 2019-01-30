Our Favorite Cheap Smartwatch Is Now Just $67

The Amazfit Bip is a feature-rich, budget smartwatch that can put its pricier competitors to shame.

For a limited time, Amazon is selling the Editors' Choice AmazFit Bip for $67.49. That's $32 off its regular price and just $11 shy of its all-time price low.





With built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and notifications support, the AmazFit Bip offers everything you could want in a smartwatch. The water and dust resistant watch features a 1.28-inch, 176 x 176-pixel color screen that's always on.

The Bip's proprietary interface is pure simplicity. Just swipe to the left for the major operations and tap once to drill in for more details. It works with the Mi Fit companion app for iOS and Android and can even link to Apple's Health app.

Its battery is rated to last 45 days, which puts every smartwatch to shame. We found that after two weeks of use, with GPS and the heart rate monitor on intermittently, the Bip's battery meter was still at 44 percent.

Amazon's deal could end at any time, so don't miss your chance to own one of the best budget smartwatches around.