Xbox One Units Now On Display in Microsoft Stores

You've seen the photos, the videos, the teardowns, now you just want to see the console itself. In person. With your own two eyes. Unfortunately, the Xbox One isn't launching for several more months. However, you can still go visit your future console in the Microsoft store.

Mashable reports that as part of its marketing campaign, Microsoft has placed Xbox One units in Microsoft retail stores around the United States. Provided you want to look with your eyes and not with your hands (it's inside a glass case), you're free to drool over the display units for the next three months. Microsoft hasn't mentioned anything about turning these consoles on at any point, but we imagine you'll be able to try them out for real closer to the release date.

Announced in May and fully revealed at E3 in June, the Xbox One will cost $499. For that price, customers will get the system, one controller, a chat headset, Kinect, a free 14-day trial for Xbox Live Gold (for new members only). Additional controllers will have to be purchased separately. Microsoft will also offer a limited-edition commemorative bundle for those that reserve their units ahead of time. This will guarantee you can get the Xbox One on launch day and will feature "premium" black packaging, a limited edition Xbox One Day One , and a commemorative Day One Achievement. There's also bonus content for those that reserve Ryse: Sons of Rome, Forza 5, Kinect Sports Rivals, or Dead Rising 3. Check out Major Nelson's unboxing of the Day One Edition below: