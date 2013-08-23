Xbox One Units Now On Display in Microsoft Stores

You've seen the photos, the videos, the teardowns, now you just want to see the console itself. In person. With your own two eyes. Unfortunately, the Xbox One isn't launching for several more months. However, you can still go visit your future console in the Microsoft store.
Mashable reports that as part of its marketing campaign, Microsoft has placed Xbox One units in Microsoft retail stores around the United States. Provided you want to look with your eyes and not with your hands (it's inside a glass case), you're free to drool over the display units for the next three months. Microsoft hasn't mentioned anything about turning these consoles on at any point, but we imagine you'll be able to try them out for real closer to the release date.
Announced in May and fully revealed at E3 in June, the Xbox One will cost $499. For that price, customers will get the system, one controller, a chat headset, Kinect, a free 14-day trial for Xbox Live Gold (for new members only). Additional controllers will have to be purchased separately. Microsoft will also offer a limited-edition commemorative bundle for those that reserve their units ahead of time. This will guarantee you can get the Xbox One on launch day and will feature "premium" black packaging, a limited edition Xbox One Day One , and a commemorative Day One Achievement. There's also bonus content for those that reserve Ryse: Sons of Rome, Forza 5, Kinect Sports Rivals, or Dead Rising 3. Check out Major Nelson's unboxing of the Day One Edition below:
"The XBone is a boring unimaginative product from a boring unimaginative company that is managed by boring unimaginative people."
Lol because the ps4 design is so unimaginably better right? And btw what's the name of Microsofts console….oh yeah it's X BOX…do you need further clarification on that?
And "them" about being "unimaginative people"…lol. What exactly did Sony do differently this time around? They put out a ps3 with better specs well bravo to those geniuses at Sony HQ that's some serious imagination right there.
And oh the ps4 is slanted!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
OMFG! /s
At least MS made the kinect and Nintendo made the wii mote and now the gamepad/tablet so what exactly would you consider to be the innovative thing that Sony made (by themselves)...and on that note lol at the "unimaginative people" thing, when all they (Sony) do is copy other companies.
