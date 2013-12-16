10 Classic Gaming Consoles You Should (and Can) Still Play

Gaming history

The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have changed the meaning of what a gaming console can do. But before there were consoles that could stream TV, record gameplay and respond to human voices, there were machines like the Super Nintendo and Sega Dreamcast that offered stellar game libraries and laid the groundwork for today's consoles.

Best of all, you can still buy these machines. Whether you want to relive your favorite games or finally discover ones you missed, here are 10 classic consoles you will love.