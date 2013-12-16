Trending

10 Classic Gaming Consoles You Should (and Can) Still Play

By

From the influential Atari and Odyssey to the groundbreaking Dreamcast and Playstation 2, here are some of the best classic gaming consoles.

Topics

Gaming
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Everknot 11 January 2014 23:46
    The SNES is my favorite. Chrono Trigger, Secret of Mana, Contra III and more still kick butt. The Gameboy Advance SP would have been a better pick-what with it's backlight and all. The Dreamcast was/is way underrated. Finally, IMO the Game Gear is just a power hog, and used to much power to be much fun...
    Reply