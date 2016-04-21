Top 10 'Minecraft' Alternatives

Toca Blocks

Toca Blocks (Android, iOS) is Toca Boca's own take on the Minecraft phenomenon, presenting kids with a virtual playground to experiment and stretch their creativity. Players pick up and combine varieties of blocks to create new kinds of blocks or objects, each with their own unique characteristics, such as being bouncy, hard or squishy. Any new block recipe you discover is saved, allowing you to quickly recreate new blocks or objects. You can then create, pick up and lay down blocks to create houses, forests and other places. You can explore the world with a variety of characters, each of which has their own powers and can interact with blocks and objects in a variety of ways.