Trending

Top 10 'Minecraft' Alternatives

By

If you're a Minecraft fan looking for something new, check out these 10 PC and mobile games that take inspiration from the modern classic.

Topics

Apps
Gaming
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cy-Kill 13 April 2014 20:16
    "CubeWorld" is so not worth it, I unfortunately paid for early access, the game is painfully slow, especially when you're attacking mobs, however, they have no problems attacking you extremely fast & repeatedly before you can even get in a hit or two on them!
    Reply
  • derekullo 14 April 2014 14:32
    The solution to

    "CubeWorld" is so not worth it, I unfortunately paid for early access, the game is painfully slow, especially when you're attacking mobs, however, they have no problems attacking you extremely fast & repeatedly before you can even get in a hit or two on them!

    is the Chuck Norris class
    Reply