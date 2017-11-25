The 15 Best Alexa Skills for Christmas and Hanukkah

Ask Father Christmas

Kids have no end of questions about the holidays, and especially about Santa Claus: How does he fit down chimneys? What are the names of his reindeer? How does he get to so many houses in one night? Rather than bombarding you with queries, they can go right to the "source" itself with the Ask Father Christmas skill. With roughly 100 questions that children can ask, there's plenty to amuse and entertain youngsters in this lead-up to the holiday season.

Credit: Shutterstock