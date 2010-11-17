Yes! The Segway Modded to Go Twice as Fast

Gob and Steve Wozniak made Segways kind of cool, but that doesn't change the fact that they don't go very fast. If you abhor walking and have got a need for speed then you might want to consider modding your Segway to go twice as fast.

This souped-up Segway isn't quite as sleek looking as the original, un-modded version, but it can reach a max speed of 25 miles per hour. Details are scant, but as far as we know, the modder basically just added bigger wheels.

Check the video and let us know what you think. I'm a little scared to be honest. Segways have always terrified me (and rightfully so), and sure, 12 miles per hour isn't all that fast, but it feels like more when you're on it. Double the speed and I'd probably pee my pants.