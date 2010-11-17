Trending

Yes! The Segway Modded to Go Twice as Fast

Too fast, too dangerous?

Gob and Steve Wozniak made Segways kind of cool, but that doesn't change the fact that they don't go very fast. If you abhor walking and have got a need for speed then you might want to consider modding your Segway to go twice as fast.

This souped-up Segway isn't quite as sleek looking as the original, un-modded version, but it can reach a max speed of 25 miles per hour. Details are scant, but as far as we know, the modder basically just added bigger wheels.

Check the video and let us know what you think. I'm a little scared to be honest. Segways have always terrified me (and rightfully so), and sure, 12 miles per hour isn't all that fast, but it feels like more when you're on it. Double the speed and I'd probably pee my pants.

Source: YouTube via Technabob

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Albyint 17 November 2010 10:16
    Now we can go off cliffs at 40km/h!!!

    What......... too soon?
  • indran1412 17 November 2010 10:21
    meh
  • alexttlyrocks 17 November 2010 10:27
    haha, that's awesome
  • nukemaster 17 November 2010 11:02
    alexttlyrockshaha, that's awesomeNot a fan of Segways, but that was cool.
  • dapneym 17 November 2010 11:08
    Next we'll be seeing a new sport emerge: Xtreme Segway!
  • alyoshka 17 November 2010 11:33
    Remind me of the dark ages, when the main mode of transport had those kinda wheels..... the retro mod of the Segway I guess......
  • existencenow 17 November 2010 12:00
    Now just get it some for of suspension system and closed sidewall rims and its our next "extreme sport"
  • thillntn 17 November 2010 12:01
    AlbyintNow we can go off cliffs at 40km/h!!!What......... too soon?
    Darnit, you beat me to it :).
  • dalauder 17 November 2010 12:39
    A Segway that's fast actually makes it look cool instead of...well, the opposite of cool. I'm still not sure what it's for since it isn't really allowed on roads, but at least it's a little faster than me instead of a little slower.

    It seems like marketing a useless tool for laziness that costs half as much as a car would be tough, but I guess that's why Segway was a financial flop.
  • CyberAngel 17 November 2010 13:00
    Well going 240km/h (in which speed I can still take a quick peek) on my hayabusa doesn't make me pee in my pants. I have 17->18 spikes at front so it really shows what it goes.

    Segway is way too slow - I'd need to have bigger battery, enhance engine and 2 gears to select street speed and highway speed and I'd use a real motorcycle helmet plus full leather suit, cloves, boots then maybe I'd also use a diper - how on earth do you stop it from highway speeds?
