How to Preorder Fallout 76 (and Get Beta Access)

Bethesda recently announced that Fallout 76 is set to debut November 14, which means there are only a few months between you and another jaunt into the Wastelands.

This time around, you'll be roaming the irradiated husk of West Virginia as a Vault Dweller from Vault 76, one of the first Vaults to open after the nuclear war, making this a bonafide prequel.

The developer has promised the latest title will be four times larger than its predecessor and brings back base building, which has become a fan-favorite activity. However, this time when you build your settlement, you can scavenge some handy-dandy nukes to decimate any opposing forces and net yourself some handy loot. And Fallout 76 is one of the first in the series to place an emphasis on online co-op play, so you and three of your friends than carve out a new civilization in this brave, new, radiation-soaked world.





Since November is around the corner, you might want reserve your copy of Fallout 76 now before all the collector's editions are sold out. Here's a guide to where to place your Fallout 76 preorders and what goodies that come with your purchase.

Where to preorder

You can reserve your copy of Fallout 76 via the usual suspects such as Amazon, GameStop, the Microsoft Store, Best Buy and Walmart. Steam and GOG fans are out of luck, as there's no mention of the game, let alone preorders on either site.

This might be a cross-platform title, but Xbox managed to nab some exclusivity. If you preorder the game for Xbox, you'll get access to the beta version of the game before PC and PlayStation 4 gamers. It's highly unlikely any of the progress made in the beta will carry over to the actual game. Still, it's a nice little bonus for diehard Xbox fans.

What comes with your preorder

As usual, Bethesda has three pricing tiers, which net you different things. For $59.99, you get the standard edition of the game. The Tricentennial Edition costs $79.99 and offers a series of in-game bonus items such as Tricentennial Power Armor customizations for specific sets of armor, Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the weapons such as the Laser Rifle and 10-millimeter Pistol.

Then there's the Power Edition package. Priced at $199.99, this package gets you all the in-game goodies of the Tricentennial Edition, but also throws in a wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with a voice modulating speaker and a working headlamp. You also get a set of figures from game and a glow-in-the-dark map of the world. However, this extremely limited-edition package has already sold out. But don't give up hope as Bethesda might release a few more before the game launches.