CoolerMaster MM830 Mouse Delivers Great Speed for Low Prices

I'm imagining myself sitting at work playing Overwatch and mowing down some folks with Hanzo. Glancing over at my mouse, I see a notification scroll by stating I have 3 kills so far. Deftly maneuvering around the board evading attacks with intense speed and accuracy while dishing out some punishment of my own. With the $69.99 CoolerMaster MM830, that daydream could be a reality as soon as Q3 or Q4.

As with most peripherals, the MM830 is decked out in black plastic. Etchings along the sides of the device give it some character, but the thing that's going to draw the most attention is the tiny amber LED panel along the mouse's left side. Used in tandem with proprietary CoolerMaster software, the panel can be used to display information relevant to your gaming experiences such as the number of enemies killed or system diagnostics. During my demo, the panel scrolled a canned "Make It Yours" message, but the use implications are promising.

The MM830 felt very natural in my hand, following my natural curvature. The right and left mouse buttons delivered a nice satisfying click as did the quad of buttons embedded on the left side of the device. I never had to exert any undue pressure with the side-buttons and it was easy to find individual buttons without peering at the mouse beforehand.

There are scores of different gaming mice out there all claiming to enhance your game in one way or another. But boasting a comfy, ergonomic design and an incredible 24,000 DPI (dots per inch), the CoolerMaster MM830 Mouse lives up to the hype. Expected to launch sometime between Q3 and Q4 for $69.99, the MM830 speed should not be ignored.