The best noise cancelling headphones in 2020

When shopping for the best noise cancelling headphones, you’re looking for a model that can block out sound at the highest level. On the train, in flight, or when walking your dog outside on a beautiful day, you want headphones that allow you to tune out the entire world by minimizing ambient noise as much as possible, no matter the location or situation.

But the buck shouldn’t just stop there. You want to get your money’s worth, which also means ensuring these headphones deliver great audio quality, lengthy battery life, and reliable comfort. Extra accessories and special features (e.g. adaptive EQ, Transparency Mode) only add to their value.

Elite active noise cancellation often comes at a premium, which is usually provided by the likes of industry titans such as Bose, Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, and even Apple/Beats. However, with the ANC market expanding vastly over the past year, newcomers like Jabra and TaoTronics have also released superior headphones at affordable prices.

There is plenty of variety in the category, from plush ANC cans to wireless earbuds. To help you choose wisely, we’ve reviewed dozens of noise-cancelling headphones in various styles, including budget and premium models, to choose the right fit for you.

What are the best noise cancelling headphones?

Based on our testing, the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones is the best noise cancelling headphones overall, as it offers superb ANC performance both when listening to music and making calls. It has an ultramodern design with sleek aesthetics, along with responsive physical and touch controls. Sound quality is also noticeably better than the company’s previous flagship mode, the QuietComfort 35 II, another great category option that shouldn’t be overlooked and is currently available at a lower price point.

Coming in a close second is the Sony WH-1000xM3, which rivals the Bose 700 in battery life, sound quality, and special features. Sony's new QN1 processor is the horsepower behind the headphones’ phenomenal audio processing and noise cancellation. Those looking for something identical in a smaller package should look at Sony’s WH-1000xM3 wireless earbuds; they offer best-in-class noise cancellation and remarkable sound.

Apple's AirPods Pro is currently the best noise cancelling wireless earbuds. It delivers surprisingly good ANC and has a Transparency mode to let in ambient sound (when you want it). Apple’s pearly danglers are also water resistant and sweat resistant, making the AirPods Pro an ideal workout partner.

We're also on the lookout for the Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW and Shure's AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which are set to launch in the next few weeks.

There are lots of great options out there from top audio manufacturers and up-and-coming brands, so check out our full list of the best noise cancelling headphones below to see which models appeal most to your taste.

The best noise cancelling headphones you can buy today

1. Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

The best noise cancelling headphones overall

Size and Weight: 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Adjustable active noise cancelation

Svelte, attractive design

Precise, balanced audio

Fantastic noise cancelling on calls

Expensive

Engineered with 11 levels of ANC, 8 individual microphones, and a revamped mobile app that extends functionality, the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones make the strongest case for both the best noise cancelling headphones and best wireless headphones. The ability to set and toggle between different ANC settings on the fly is an awesome feature, giving listeners full control of noise neutralization, which is incredible on these cans. Enabling the highest level will quiet most high-frequency noises effectively without disrupting the soundstage.

The call quality is even more impressive with Bose’s mic system pulling double duty to block out rumblings and amplify vocals for clearer calls, as well as voice command recognition. Also, the 700s deliver top-tier sound reproduction and don a svelte design that justifies its luxury price.

See our full Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones review.

Sony WH-1000XM3

2. Sony WH-1000XM3

Class-leading sound in a deluxe package

Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on), 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Unbeatable sound

Superior noise-cancelling technology

Lengthy battery life

Companion app with sound customization

Not the best for phone calls

Advanced noise cancellation combined with intelligible features and a ton of sound-optimization features makes the Sony WH-1000xM3 one of the best noise cancelling headphones money can buy. Sony’s all-new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 is a powerhouse that improves noise reduction, while reproducing high-fidelity sound that is unmatched. Booming bass is still at the forefront of Sony’s signature and plays nicely with mids and highs to achieve natural, full audio. Access to a built-in EQ and several presets that lend themselves well to different music genres via Sony Headphones Connect app opens the lane for personalized sound.

Comfort is another area where these wireless cans excel, taking on a lighter and more slender form than previous versions, for better wearability. Battery life remains a series highlight, and the addition of USB-C charging definitely ups the ante, rewarding listeners with 5 hours of use on a 10-minute charge.

See our full Sony WH-1000xM3 review.



3. Apple AirPods Pro

A huge step forward for AirPods

Size and Weight: 2.4 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4.5 hours (NC on), 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Active noise cancelling

Water-and sweat resistant

Multiple eartips with fit test

No companion app

Battery life could be longer

The AirPods Pro land on our list of best noise cancelling headphones because these wireless earbuds blocked noise quite well in our testing, whether we were commuting or walking around New York City. It's also easy to activate the ANC with just a long press on the earbud stem. And for those times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, there's Transparency mode that lets ambient noise in so you can listen to music and listen to the world around you.

The AirPods Pro offer a very comfortable and secure fit, which you can personalize thanks to three sets of included silicone tips and even a fit test you can run on your iPhone. And these buds are great for working out, as the AirPods Pro offer sweat- and water-resistance. The battery life with noise cancelling on is only 4.5 hours, but you can 24 hours of juice through the wireless charging case.

See our full Apple AirPods Pro review.

TaoTronics TT-BH046

4. TaoTronics TT-BH046

Best noise cancelling headphones under $100

Size and Weight: 6.9 x 7.9 x 2.2 inches, 7.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC On) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Strong bass response

Effective noise cancellation

Simple controls

No EQ settings

Headband feels too snug

To say the biggest feature on these budget noise-cancellers is the price tag would be a slap in the face to the TT-BH046. These $80 wireless headphones offer incredible value based on audio performance alone. TaoTronics’ 40mm drivers produce crisp vocals and heavy bass; the additional aux cable improves frequency response for clearer sonics. The company’s Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology may not be as powerful as Bose or Sony’s, but it performs well to eliminate the majority of background noises when blasting music indoors or out.

Battery life might be its most unsung feature, generating between 28 to 30 hours with ANC on, which is perfect for about a week of listening. Music lovers who like to sport their headphones for hours on end will find the TT-BH046 to be pleasant on the ears, though you’ll want to give your skull a breather in between listening session due to the stiff headband.

See our full TaoTronics TT-BH046 review.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

5. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose noise cancelation at a lower price

Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.7 x 3.2 inches, 8.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on), 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Stellar noise cancelation

Crisp, wide sound

Lightweight and comfy design

Can listen in wired mode with ANC on

Bose Connect app support

Google Assistant integration could be improved

Same design as last-gen model

Before the 700s hit retail shelves, the QuietComfort 35 II was considered the gold standard in noise cancelling headphones. But just because the QC35 II has been overthrown by a sleeker, more advanced version doesn’t make mean it can’t still silence sound better than 90% of its competition. And with its recent price drop, you can snatch up this critical darling for $50 less.

Screaming babies, subway cars and planes are no match for these noise cancelling headphones, which are very light and comfy for enjoying the 20 hours of playtime on a charge. The controls are a cinch to use and the sound quality is top-notch among Bluetooth headphones. And if that wasn’t enough, Bose added a dedicated Google Assistant button, so that you can quickly inquire about the weather, a new restaurant or last night’s game.

See our full Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

6. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

Solid ANC performance for an unbeatable price

Size and Weight: 10.2 x 7.1 x 3.9 inches, 8.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 19 hours (NC on), 25 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Pleasant mids and highs

Relaxed fit with simple controls

Affordable

Mediocre battery life

Noise cancellation could be stronger

Thanks to their minimalistic design, comfortable fit, and clean, precise audio quality, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC is a clear-cut winner against similarly-priced headphones in the category. While the NoiseGuard technology isn’t as dynamic as what you’ll find in Bose or Sony’s noise cancelling headphones, the HD 4.50 ensures a quiet commute on the road and doesn’t affect the sound profile.

Despite being an older model, the 4.50 BTNC has some advanced features that keeps it relatively new such as NFC and a side-tone button that lets you hear your voice in the headphone as you talk. It’s definitely worth the listen at under $100. Should you want to save a little extra, know that the headphones can be had for as low as $80 on retail sites like Best But, but only if you act fast.

See our full Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC review.



7. Jabra Elite 85h

Feature-laden headphones with powerful battery life

Size and Weight: 7.6 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches, 10.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 36 hours (NC On), 40 hours (NC Off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Great battery life

Personalized sound with Jabra Sound+ app

Digital assistant support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa

Heavy

Listening modes cause distortion

Eight built-in mics, rain-proof aesthetics, three onboard digital assistants, and the highest-rated battery for noise cancellation – the Jabra Elite 85h has the spec sheet to go toe-to-toe with any of the best noise cancelling headphones out there. Jabra loaded these bulky cans with intuitive features, from ambient listening modes to on-ear detection that controls call management and music. But where the Elite 85h really holds a higher ground is in battery life, which is estimated at 35 to 40 hours with ANC enabled.

The audio is warm and customizable via the Sound+ mobile app. Jabra’s Smart Active Noise Cancellation technology is also well-engineered, scanning your environment to filter out background noises and enhance sound output. If you don't want to spend big, this is one of the best ANC headphones that will get your far more performance for less money.

See our full Jabra Elite 85h review.

8. Beats Solo Pro

Surprisingly great on-ear noise-cancellers

Size and Weight: 7 inches (height), 9.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 22 hours (NC on), 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Sexy, colorful design

Powerful noise-cancelling technology

Long battery life

Comfortable for extended periods of time

App lacks equalizer

Beats first on-ear noise-cancelling headphones will surprise you. For one, the active noise cancellation here is impressive, drowning out a large amount of ambient sound when listening to music at 50% volume and providing up to 22 hours of battery life when turned on. That is right there with the Bose 700 and QC35 II. We’ve found the Solo Pro’s Transparency Mode to be one of the best in the category as well; you’ll be able to engage in conversations with friends and listen to music clearly at the same time.

In addition, with Apple's H1 chip, owners receive many of the same iOS perks as the AirPods, including near-instantaneous pairing, hands-free Siri support, and audio sharing between two Beats headphones or AirPods models. And these noise cancelling headphones sound as good as the look.

See our full Beats Solo Pro review.

9. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds

Awesome noise-cancelling earbuds that rival AirPods Pro

Size and Weight: 7.8 x 5 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours (NC on), 8 hours (NC off), 18 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Stellar audio performance

Personalization via companion app

Luxe, sharp-looking design

Poor call quality

Touch controls are finicky

Kudos to Sony for doing such an outstanding job bringing top-tier ANC technology to truly wireless earbuds. The WF-1000XM3 earbuds are exemplary of this, combining stellar sonics with outstanding noise cancellation. They block out ambient sound better than the AirPods Pro, thanks to the company’s HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e and adaptive mics that successfully cancel out sounds across different frequencies.

Deep, rich bass and tonal balance give these buds an edge in the audio department over numerous competitors. Better yet, listeners have the option to play with the built-in EQ and create their own sound profile or choose from nine different presets as well as adjust the ambient sound levels. And with an estimated 6 hours of battery life (ANC on), you'll have a lot of time to enjoy your music, movies or podcasts.

See our full Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds review.



Bowers & Wilkins PX

10. Bowers &Wilkins PX

A noise neutralizer for luxury audiophiles

Size and Weight: 7.87 x 6.89 x 2.95 inches, 11.82 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 22 hours (NC on), 29 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Stunning, durable design

Adjustable ANC

Beautiful sound

On the heavy side

Pricey

The motto “you get way what you pay for” certainly applies to all Bowers & Wilkins audio products, especially the company's first wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The PX features strong ANC technology that works coincidingly with B&W’s mobile app to allow quiet-seeking music lovers the option of adjusting the noise-cancelling modes and the amount of ambient noise the cans let in. Sound is gorgeous with the headphones feeding your ears out nice detail and clean highs.

Craftsmanship is both handsome and sturdy, giving the headphones a luxury presence fitting of the original $400 price tag. The PX's premium price tag nets 22 hours of battery life and smart controls as well. Add it all up and you have one of the best noise cancelling headphones for those who want to stand out in a crowd.

See our full Bowers & Wilkins PX review.



How to choose the best noise cancelling headphones for you

The first item to check off the list when shopping for the best noise cancelling headphones is active noise cancellation, which shouldn’t be confused with passive noise cancellation. What are the differences?

ANC uses advanced circuitry and microphones to pick up noise signals and create inverse waves that cancel out these sonic disruptions, whereas PNC physically isolates high-pitched sounds through the headphone design and materials. Most headphones advertised with noise cancellation are categorized under ANC.

Next up is battery life. Noise cancelling headphones have a reputation for sucking up lots of power, so you’ll want a pair that holds a charge long enough to get you through a long business flight or weekly commutes. ANC wireless headphones offer anywhere between 15 to 40 hours, while noise cancelling wireless earbuds are rated for 4.5 to 8 hours.

ANC technology can compress sound and reduce dynamics, which may affect audio performance when turned on. In some cases, you’ll notice a background hiss when listening to music. However, there are noise cancelling headphones out there that limit these disruptions to deliver full, crisp sound.

Design is just as important when selecting the best noise cancelling headphones. Over-ear headphones tend to give the best noise cancellation, though some of the more recent Bluetooth on-ear and in-ear models are proving to be just as effective.

How we test noise cancelling headphones

In creating our list of best noise cancelling headphones, Tom’s Guide rates each model based on several factors: audio performance, battery life, Bluetooth range, call quality, comfort and fit, and the effectiveness of the noise cancellation. We also weigh special features, such as included apps, and how easy they are to use.

During the testing phase, our reviewers wear each pair of headphones for 2 hours at a time throughout the course of a week. Occasionally, we’ll perform further testing when comparing top-rated and popular models for our Face-Off features.

Active noise cancellation is tested in both indoor and outdoor environments where ambient sounds are produced at high levels. This includes airplanes, city parks, convenience shops, offices, and public transportation. ANC headphones programmed with transparency modes are also tested thoroughly to determine how well the listener can hear their surroundings.

For sound quality, we listen to many sample tracks that span a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical and R&B, while evaluating volume, clarity and fullness. And now that more streaming music services are offering high-resolution resolution audio, be sure to read our audio codec FAQ for everything you need to know about FLAC files, MP3s and everything in between.

Once we complete our testing, we rate headphones based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product hits nearly every mark, it’s awarded an Editors' Choice badge.