Trending

New Smartwatch Prevents Smart Gun from Firing

By

The Armatix's Smart Gun won't fire unless you've got the companion smartwatch.

The James Bond palm-reading gun doesn't have anything on the newest smart gun. Arms manufacturer Armatix's latest product combines a .22 calibre pistol with a 10 round magazine and an RFID smartwatch. The combination of devices would prevent unauthorized use of the weapon by disabling it when not within range of the companion watch. The products are a proof of concept for now, but Armatix says it is involved in "advanced licensing negotiations with several gun manufacturers" to bring the system to the masses. No pricing information has been released.

According to a statement by the company, the Armatix iP1 Pistol and companion watch must be within 15 inches of each other. If that's not close enough for you, there is a safety mechanism release if you enter a PIN code into the watch. The gun has been tested and approved by the ATF.

MORE: Mobile Security Guide: Everything You Need To Know

The waterproof black Armatix iW1 Active RFID Watch features four buttons on the face. Alternative watch straps would follow actual availability. In addition to displaying the date and time, as well as entering the gun's PIN number, you can see the battery level on the gun and the watch. The device's batteries should both last for 5,000 rounds or one year on standby. The company also touts "time-controlled weapon deactivation," but it is not immediately clear how this feature works. The company did not immediately return our inquiry.

RFID technology is the same as that used in some passports and credit cards that have in the past been hacked by people carrying RFID readers. Since this RFID connection in question doesn't transmit secure information other than an unlocking PIN, it isn't a huge security concern for now, but Bluetooth could provide a more secure connection.

Follow Cherlynn Low at @CherlynnLow and on Google+. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • icepick314 20 February 2014 17:56
    Good one.While you have someone trying to harm you and coming at you with a knife, you fiddle with your watch trying to enter PIN to unlock your gun.I'm all for gun control and license but this one is one of those asinine idea like 10 or less-round clip and firing pin stamping...
    Reply
  • USAFRet 20 February 2014 18:12
    Well...that's about a stupid idea.
    Reply
  • permanoob 20 February 2014 18:22
    If you read, the PIN is just for releasing the 15 inch tether on the RFID.
    Reply
  • czar1020 20 February 2014 18:45
    I know its madness but I have two hands, and if shit hits the fan I may not have a watch on the arm that is holding the gun.
    Reply
  • bloodroses75 20 February 2014 18:51
    So I guess instead of someone disarming you they 'dishand' you to take your watch as well?
    Reply
  • permanoob 20 February 2014 19:15
    I know its madness but I have two hands, and if shit hits the fan I may not have a watch on the arm that is holding the gun.
    That is madness. You're going to naturally fire from one hand. So you should naturally wear the watch on one hand. Seems pretty elementary.
    Reply
  • Jayson Morrow 20 February 2014 19:37
    "hey billy look, i found dads new gun!!!!!"BANG BANG!!!!..??????... this stupid trigger wont move. I had you in my sights too......what a piece junk". Yea.. i can see this technology being usless..... OH LOOK another new storry about a kid killing himself/another kid while playing with a normal gun.... hmmm... yep USELESS technology.......
    Reply
  • RCguitarist 20 February 2014 19:47
    If I was asleep at night and someone broke into my house, I would now have to not only get my gun from the safe on my nightstand, but also strap on a watch. That could be catastrophic timewise. I'll just keep my guns in a safe and when on my person, very guarded. The palm print or microscopic RFID hand implant method is what I am waiting for.
    Reply
  • Durandul 20 February 2014 20:13
    I know its madness but I have two hands, and if shit hits the fan I may not have a watch on the arm that is holding the gun.
    If you have a handgun, and you are firing it singlehanded, you probably shouldn't be using a handgun.
    Reply
  • Jayson Morrow 20 February 2014 20:19
    whats the point of having a gun if you always need to go open the safe to get it? With this system you can have the gun in your night stand, watch on your wrist (its over 15 inches away from the gun) while you sleep... someone breaks in, you open the draw (gun engaged) and go see whats going on.
    Reply