Whiskey Made from Urine of Type-two Diabetics

Sure, you like your whiskey, but do you like it enough to try a whiskey made from the urine of elderly type-two diabetics?

Whiskey connoisseurs, listen up, because this is a whiskey you probably haven't heard of yet: Wired reports that designer, researcher and type-one diabetic James Gilpin has created a whiskey made from urine.

What made Gilpin decide to try this? Being a diabetic himself, he was fairly familiar with the condition and the resulting effect on the body. Large amounts of sugar are excreted by type-two diabetic patients on a daily basis, and this is especially true of elderly patients, so Gilpin decided that letting all that sugar go to waste was just, well, wasteful.

"Large amounts of sugar are excreted on a daily basis by type-two diabetic patients especially amongst the upper end of our aging population. Is it plausible to suggest that we start utilizing our water purification systems in order to harvest the biological resources that our elderly already process in abundance?" Gilpin asks on the Design Interactions 2010 graduates website.

Wired UK reports that the urine was acquired from a group of volunteers, including Gilpin's own grandmother, and then purified the same way mains water is purified.

Wired:

If you want to try some of the whiskey, you best get yourself to London, as it's not going to be sold in the supermarket anytime soon. Gilpin Family Whiskey is more of an art project, and as such, will be on display at 100% Materials, a design and architecture show in September. There will also be tastings for the less squeamish of attendees.

Read more about Gilpin's project on Wired UK.

61 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dillyflump 07 September 2010 01:57
    Gives a whole new meaning to getting pissed i suppose! XD
    Reply
  • nforce4max 07 September 2010 02:00
    Its rain!
    Reply
  • omnimodis78 07 September 2010 02:01
    Had to reread the title to be sure I got it the first time...what's wrong with the conventional way of making Whisky? Though, I guess it's hard to beat label with the "name and age of the contributor"!
    Reply
  • Pailin 07 September 2010 02:03
    oh come on now, that's just taking the piss!


    xD
    Reply
  • doron 07 September 2010 02:04
    Well call me crazy but I would definitely try this one!
    Reply
  • arunloveshacking 07 September 2010 02:07
    Hereafter people are going to say " DRINK PISS", instead of " EAT ****"....Oh, and im afraid he might just invent a side dish made from ****.. oops...
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 07 September 2010 02:11
    There are people I know who drink so much they probably pee neat whisky anyway
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 07 September 2010 02:14
    doronWell call me crazy but I would definitely try this one!
    Me too!
    Reply
  • RabidFace 07 September 2010 02:22
    Grow up people :) Especially right when urine leaves the body,it's pure water, really (well, to an extent). Still need to go through a process for it to be H2O. You have to get over the fact it was made from piss.

    Would you want to ask a moonshiner where the water came from to make his moonshine? I think not. It could be from the dirtiest of rivers, creeks, or cricks nearby that probably have urine and feces from many different animals. But through the process, it becomes pure water.

    Some people can take knowing things like this and some people can't.

    Just like if I was to be served what looked like steak strips, but then was told it was rat, or some other rodent, I would keep eating :) as long as it tastes good.

    I think America has made a lot of people in to sissys with topics like this one, but guess it's only natural. I for one am a survivor, and if I had to, would fry or barbecue up a rat in an instant if it meant life and death. Not that I have had anything close to it though :) Though the thought of it doesn't bother me.
    Reply
  • RabidFace 07 September 2010 02:24
    And yes, sign me up for a taste test! :)
    Reply