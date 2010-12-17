ThriXXX Demos the First Kinect Sex Game

This week we catch first glimpse of what is considered the first sex-themed hack for Kinect. ThriXXX, a studio that makes 3D role-playing sex simulation games, has managed to build a Kinect-based interface for its own particular genre of games.

"Recent events in the Kinect Hacker community and the Open Sourcing of device drivers have enabled the Kinect device to be used directly from connected PC’s operating on Windows 7," the company said in a press release. "The Kinect interface provides another exciting interface option for users of the sex simulation software to control the experience in extraordinary new ways!"

A demo of the technology was available for a short time via YouTube but was removed due to YouTube's policy on sexual content and nudity. Luckily the folks from Kinect Hacks have reuploaded the video, nudity and sexual content policy be damned!

Slightly NSFW if your boss doesn't like you watching virtual hands stroke virtual boobs:

Heavy petting is all well and good, but ThriXXX says this is just the beginning of its use of Kinect to enhance the user's experiences while playing its games.

"Users will ultimately be able to use full body or hand gestures, voice commands and even real world sex toy objects like vibrators to control interactions in-game and between two active participants," the press release reads.

The company clearly has big plans for using Kinect in its titles, however, CNet points out that it's unclear if the Kinect EULA allows people to use it in commercial projects. Speaking to CNet News, Brad Abram, ThriXX's VP of business development clarified that they don't have permission 'from anyone on any of this stuff.'

"We do not have permission from anyone on any of this stuff, and have been using stuff from the hacker community to do a working prototype, following what [is] going on in that world," Brad Abram, ThriXXX's vice president of business development, said in an e-mail to CNET. And with the OpenNI drivers, we "don't know how [Microsoft] can contain the current activity worldwide. We have no idea how [Microsoft] will react...but we think the genie is out of the bottle, so to speak.

Microsoft has yet to comment on ThriXXX's implementation of the Kinect hardware but we'll update and let you know if we hear anything.