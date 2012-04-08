Not the Greatest Idea Ever: The Robot Barber

Have you ever made a trip to the barber shop only to leave disappointed? If you thought the hair cut was bad, at least you were able to leave with your head still attached to your body, which is something we might expect from a world of robot barbers. Luckily for him, Tim of Intelligent Automation Inc. was lucky enough to survive his encounter with the robot barber, but we're hoping nobody decides to revisit the idea.

If you're wondering why anybody would be silly enough to trust a robot with a pair of clippers, Tim decided it would be a nice way to raise awareness for St. Baldrick's day, a day celebrated by shaving your head and collecting donations for childhood cancer research. Sure the hair cut turned out to be a disaster, but at least Tim left with a head on his shoulders.