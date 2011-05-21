Trending

Playboy's Putting Its Entire Archive Online

By

Playboy has announced that it will be putting its entire archive on the web thanks to a specially optimized website targeted at iPad users.

Apple has a strict policy on adult content appearing in its App Store. While the approval process is sometimes bizarre and confusing, the company has always been clear on its stance when it comes to naughty applications for iOS. However, it seems Playboy Enterprises has figured out a way to bring Playboy to iPad users without Apple’s approval. The publishing house this week launched i.Playboy.com, a web-based subscription service that allows users access to every issue of Playboy ever published.

Optimized for iPad and ‘[using] iPad functions,’ i.playboy.com features every pictorial, interview, centerfold, investigative piece, story, advertisement and image that’s ever appeared in Playboy, a collection that spans than 130,000 pages. It’ll also have exclusive videos and curated content recommendations submitted by the Playboy Commission, a group described by PBE as "a high-profile panel of celebrated individuals from art, design, fashion, media and technology." A subscription will cost $8 per month, $60 per year and $100 for two years.

Though clearly aimed at iPad users, iPlayboy’s circumvention of Apple’s approval process means the company can also make customers out of those that don’t have iPads. The archive also echos the Playboy Enterprises previous efforts to get fans to cough up for older issues. Last year, Playboy launched a 250GB HDD containing the Playboy archives. At $300, users were paying $1.20 per GB. We don’t need to tell you that that’s a little pricey. In contrast, customers willing to cough up $300 today can get six years of access from anywhere with a web connection, and they don’t have to deal with a HDD emblazoned with the Playboy bunny.

(Get apps for your iPad, from our downloads section)

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nuvon 21 May 2011 09:05
    Right after the announcement, iPad 2 sales has climb 5 times in 3 days....
    Reply
  • 21 May 2011 09:51
    This just in: iPad's destined for schools canceled due to fears of access to porn
    Reply
  • Zeh 21 May 2011 10:01
    If those girls weren't extremely photoshoped, maybe the magazine would be interesting.
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 21 May 2011 10:23
    and iPorn comes...
    Reply
  • fyend 21 May 2011 10:31
    Next ipad firmware update puts a host entry for i.playboy.com and one for its IP that points to apple.com

    Lord Jobs will not stand for boobies!
    Reply
  • ajaygeorge007 21 May 2011 11:57
    aah.. i still search for proxies or any.. playboy is banned in India,
    Reply
  • molo9000 21 May 2011 15:15
    Would be great if they included a free sample issue ;) .... Most magazine apps for iPad do.
    Reply
  • Gigahertz20 21 May 2011 16:39
    About time we finally get some porn on the internet.....oh wait
    Reply
  • ubercake 21 May 2011 17:58
    Can you turn the iPad sideways and unfold it when you get to the middle?
    Reply
  • gerchokas 21 May 2011 18:20
    not a good idea to write an article about playboy along with a picture of a little girl dude...
    Reply