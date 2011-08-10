It's the World’s Largest Projected Capacitive Display

Tuesday during SIGGRAPH 2011, Perceptive Pixel unveiled an 82-inch true multi-touch, projected capacitive (pro-cap) LCD display, the largest optically bonded flat-panel pro-cap display in existence. Typically the word "projected" is associated with "bulky," but that's not the case with with this monster display: its form factor only measures six inches in depth.

"For computer graphics and animation professionals, touch interactivity has opened up new possibilities for how they interact with and showcase their work," the company said during the show. "Perceptive Pixel’s new 82-inch wall display is ideal for use in creative, collaborative environments such as design reviews, concept pitches, storyboarding and brainstorming sessions, among others."

According to the specs, the display offers a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a touch response time of <1ms and "mission critical" reliability. As previously indicated, it's optically bonded, has near-zero parallax, and can detect an unlimited number of simultaneous touches so that users can work independently or in a group setting.

“Multi-touch has become fundamental to the way we interact with technology,” said Jeff Han, founder and chief scientist, Perceptive Pixel. “Five years ago here at SIGGRAPH, we introduced the first large-scale true multi-touch display based on rear projection technology. I’m proud to be back at SIGGRAPH 2011 with another industry first – a truly flat-panel 82" display featuring the highly responsive, unlimited multi-touch experience that is the hallmark of our company.”

For those currently attending SIGGRAPH 2011, Perceptive Pixel is showcasing the 82-inch beast in the Nvidia booth (#453).