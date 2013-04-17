Trending

EA Shutters Pet Society, The Sims Social and SimCity Social

On June 14 2013, EA will be taking Pet Society, Sim City Social and The Sims Social offline.

Due to a declining activity and player numbers, EA has made the “difficult decision” to close down a number of its social gaming titles on Facebook, specifically Pet Society, SimCity Social and The Sims Social, which will go permanently offline June 14, 2013. This provides a little less than two months for players to say farewell to their prized virtual possessions and perhaps spend the remainder of their in-game currency since it is unknown as to whether any refunds will be provided.

EA has made it clear that the company will “continue to deliver popular titles for Facebook, most notably games from PopCap, including Bejeweled Blitz, Solitaire Blitz and the recently-announced Plants vs. Zombies Adventures” and will, in fact, be offering current players with a special promotion to facilitate a smooth transition to an unknown PopCap game. Information as to exactly what this special offer will include is expected to appear in-game at some point in the near future.

In addition to the aforementioned drop off in player interest, it would be reasonable to assume that these game closures are related to the company’s on-going shakeup due to consistent losses and John Riccitiello’s resignation as CEO. Based on the significant layoffs that EA’s mobile division has seen already, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the company shutter more of its Facebook titles in the near future.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gundam288 17 April 2013 02:41
    And this is why I'm not going to run out and pre-order Battlefield 4, I'm going to wait and see what happens as they could take down the battlelog site (which is used to launch the game) just like this at anytime.
  • therabiddeer 17 April 2013 03:24
    So this is the future of the recently released SimCity title since you wont make it available for offline play?
  • bee144 17 April 2013 05:41
    Down with EA!
  • NuclearShadow 17 April 2013 09:06
    Facebook games were a fad that obviously could not last forever and by the time EA entered in it was already pretty late in. The very Facebook trend is dying off, while many users still remain active it's no surprise, things are are the "in" thing never last long. So what do you think is going to happen to a fad within a fad?
  • vertigo_2000 17 April 2013 14:21
    therabiddeer has hit the nail on the head. When SimCity starts to decline in activity, they're going to shutdown the servers. But those few hundred people who still want to play are going to get shafted. Can they sue EA?
  • bunz_of_steel 17 April 2013 15:34
    EA=Electronic Authentication = EASUKS!
  • tim1935 17 April 2013 18:39
    EA is a rockin' and a rollin'
  • bigdragon 17 April 2013 19:01
    Didn't EA recently sue Zynga for copying their Sims Facebook games (the same ones now getting shut down)? Doesn't make much sense to me, especially given that EA boasts millions of players on these games still.
  • everlast66 17 April 2013 19:10
    It is EA that should CLOSE DOWN!
  • Elsapo 18 April 2013 13:42
    One of the problems with EA's facebook games is that they viewed them as cash cows. Essentially five dollars for 100 energy which I use up in 10 minutes, if that long.
