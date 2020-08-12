Xiaomi reveals $7,000 transparent OLED TV — and it's totally ridiculous

For its 10th anniversary, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has gifted everyone with a TV that nobody asked for. Xiaomi is rolling out the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition, the first mass-produced transparent OLED television.

According to Xiaomi, the transparent TV will have an "ultra immersive viewing experience" that looks like "pictures floating in the air." And it won't be cheap: The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition will go on sale in China on August 16 for 50,000 yuan (or $7,200).

The 55-inch set features a 120Hz refresh rate, 150000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 93% color spectrum support, an extra-wide color spectrum, Dolby Atmos support and a 1ms pixel response time.

During the launch event, CEO Lei Jun demonstrated how the new transparent TV works by putting his arm behind the screen to make it appear like a butterfly landed on his hand. When the TV is turned off, it appears to be a clear glass display.

The Xiaomi model isn't the first transparent OLED in the market. LG has the 55EW5F-A, which is used primarily as signage. You've probably seen transparent screens used as futuristic-looking billboards in shopping malls. In fact, Xiaomi's press release touts the use of Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition in galleries, museums, shopping malls, and theaters, as well as the home.

Having a transparent TV in the home is more for the novelty factor. Even Xiaomi says their new set is "not a TV but an art piece."

Xiaomi has not indicated if or when the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition will be available in the U.S. or anywhere outside of China. But we would very much like to test it.