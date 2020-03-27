Xbox Series X graphics code stolen by hacker — and they want $100 million for it

A hacker has gained access into AMD’s servers to steal a series of “test files” from current and future AMD graphics processors, including the one in the Xbox Series X. You know, like in the movies.

According to AMD (via Engadget), the hacker notified the security breach in December 2019.

Here’s the company’s complete statement:

In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down. While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP. AMD

AMD has not revealed exactly what files or which graphics cards have been affected, but TorrentFreak got a message from the alleged intruder claiming that they include source code for the current Navi 10 architecture, the future Navi 21, and the crown jewel: the Arden GPU.

Arden is supposed to be the graphics processor unit of the Xbox Series X, and is the powerful chip that is supposed to crush the PS5‘s performance according to these allegedly leaked benchmarks. The GPU is based AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture and is rumored to deliver 12 teraflops of computing power, running on 16GB of GDDR6 RAM.

On TorrentFreak, the alleged hacker claims that she is seeking $100 million for the code, which she says she stole in November. AMD says that it is “working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”