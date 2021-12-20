Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price just leaked by Samsung itself — and it's bad news

Fans have been longing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to arrive, but it seems this iteration of the affordable phone with flagship specs might not be so affordable after all.

The latest price leak comes directly from Samsung — specifically, the electronic giant's Irish website. According to known leaker Snoopy on Twitter, as spotted by GSM Arena, the Galaxy S21 FE may not stick with the line's affordable roots.

Per Snoopy, listings on Samsung's Ireland website shows the accidental listing of the S21 FE for €769 for the 128GB model. That converts to $869. The 256GB model was listed for €839, or $948. According to Snoopy, the models will have six and eight GBs of RAM respectively.

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

If these prices are true, and not just a listing error, then this would be a major uptick in price for the FE model, which has previously positioned itself as a less expensive version of the other Galaxy S flagships.

For example, last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE had a starting price of $699. That's $300 cheaper than the debut price of the Galaxy S20, and $100 less than the Galaxy S21.

Given that $799 debut price for the standard S21, the Galaxy S21 FE would seemingly have a higher price if you go by the numbers listed on the Samsung Irish website. Over on the Irish Vodafone website, the Galaxy S21 is currently selling for €699, which is a €50 discount of the regular price.

So that leaves us with two possible outcomes: either the Galaxy S21 FE's price will be very similar to the S21's or the temporarily listed prices were an error.

In terms of Galaxy S21 FE specs, current rumors point to a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888, 6GB of RAM, a 32MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto. As for release date, leaker Jon Prosser believes the phone will launch on Jan. 4.

Either way, if the Galaxy S21 FE is coming in early January, that means we won't have to wait long to see how much it will end up costing.