Oscar winners 2022: How to stream all the movies online

The envelopes have been opened and the trophies handed out to the Oscar winners 2022. The 94th Academy Awards honored the year's best movies and performances, from CODA and Dune to Jessica Chastain and Will Smith.
This year, Oscars returned to a traditional ceremony overseen by hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. But the proceedings became memorable for all the wrong reasons, when Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage for making an insensitive joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
In the aftermath, the slap is dominating talk of the 2022 Oscars. Not CODA's historic win as the first streaming movie to take Best Picture. Not the historic win by Jane Campion, just the third woman to be named Best Director. Not the stirring, heartwarming speeches given by supporting actor winners Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur.
It's unfortunate because this year's Oscar movies deserve their moment in the sun. Here's the full list of 2022 Oscar winners and where to find them streaming online.
Best Picture
- WINNER: CODA (stream on Apple TV Plus)
- Belfast (buy onAmazon or Apple)
- Don’t Look Up (stream on Netflix)
- Drive My Car (stream on HBO Max)
- Dune (stream on HBO Max)
- King Richard (stream on HBO Max)
- Licorice Pizza (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)
- Nightmare Alley (stream on HBO Max or Hulu)
- The Power of the Dog (stream on Netflix)
- West Side Story (stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max)
Best Director
- WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
- WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos (stream on Prime Video)
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)
Best Actress
- WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (buy on Amazon or Apple)
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer (stream on Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
- Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
- King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best International Film
- WINNER: Drive My Car - Japan
- Flee - Denmark (stream on Hulu)
- The Hand of God - Italy (stream on Netflix)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)
- The Worst Person in the World - Norway
Best Animated Feature Film
- WINNER: Encanto (stream on Disney Plus)
- Flee
- Luca (stream on Disney Plus)
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines (stream on Netflix)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (stream on Disney Plus)
Best Documentary Feature Film
- WINNER: Summer of Soul (stream on Hulu)
- Ascension (stream on Paramount Plus)
- Attica (stream on Prime Video)
- Flee
- Writing With Fire (rent/buy on Apple or YouTube)
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Dune - Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Best Film Editing
- WINNER: Dune - Joe Walker
- Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Tick, Tick…Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Cruella - Jenny Beavan (stream on Disney Plus)
- Cyrano (buy on Amazon or Apple)
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- Coming 2 America (stream on Prime Video)
- Cruella
- Dune
- House of Gucci (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
Best Original Score
- WINNER: Dune - Hans Zimmer
- Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Encanto - Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
- WINNER: "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- "Be Alive" from King Richard Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Down To Joy" from Belfast Music and lyric by Van Morrison
- "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days (stream on Hulu)
Music and lyric by Diane Warren
Best Sound
- WINNER: Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- Belfast
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy (stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max)
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (buy on Amazon or Apple)
Best Animated Short Film
- WINNER: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez (stream on YouTube)
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Best Live Action Short Film
- WINNER: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (stream on YouTube)
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
Best Documentary Short Subject
- WINNER: The Queen of Basketball - Ben Proudfoot (stream on YouTube)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies