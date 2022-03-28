Oscar winners 2022: How to stream all the movies online

The envelopes have been opened and the trophies handed out to the Oscar winners 2022. The 94th Academy Awards honored the year's best movies and performances, from CODA and Dune to Jessica Chastain and Will Smith.

This year, Oscars returned to a traditional ceremony overseen by hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. But the proceedings became memorable for all the wrong reasons, when Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage for making an insensitive joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the aftermath, the slap is dominating talk of the 2022 Oscars. Not CODA's historic win as the first streaming movie to take Best Picture. Not the historic win by Jane Campion, just the third woman to be named Best Director. Not the stirring, heartwarming speeches given by supporting actor winners Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur.

It's unfortunate because this year's Oscar movies deserve their moment in the sun. Here's the full list of 2022 Oscar winners and where to find them streaming online.

Best Picture

Best Director

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos (stream on Prime Video)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)

(stream on HBO Max) Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (buy on Amazon or Apple)

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (stream on Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Written by Zach Baylin Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson The Worst Person in the World (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best International Film

WINNER: Drive My Car - Japan

Flee - Denmark (stream on Hulu)

The Hand of God - Italy (stream on Netflix)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)

The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Encanto (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Flee

Luca (stream on Disney Plus)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (stream on Netflix)

Raya and the Last Dragon (stream on Disney Plus)



Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: Summer of Soul (stream on Hulu)

(stream on Hulu) Ascension (stream on Paramount Plus)

Attica (stream on Prime Video)

Flee

Writing With Fire (rent/buy on Apple or YouTube)

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Dune - Joe Walker

Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick…Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Production Design

WINNER: Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Costume Design

WINNER: Cruella - Jenny Beavan (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Cyrano (buy on Amazon or Apple)

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Coming 2 America (stream on Prime Video)

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

Best Original Score

WINNER: Dune - Hans Zimmer

Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

WINNER: "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

(rent/buy on Apple or Amazon) "Be Alive" from King Richard Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from Belfast Music and lyric by Van Morrison

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days (stream on Hulu)

Music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

WINNER: Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy (stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max)

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (buy on Amazon or Apple)

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez (stream on YouTube)

(stream on YouTube) Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (stream on YouTube)

(stream on YouTube) The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Best Documentary Short Subject