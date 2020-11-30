MacBook Air M1 for $899 is the best Cyber Monday MacBook deal

Cyber Monday deals just keep coming today — as the big weekend of savings inches closer to the finish line. And we've just found the best Cyber Monday MacBook deal yet. So, if you've been latest MacBook Air to get a price drop? Listen up.

Adorama is currently offering the M1 MacBook Air on sale for $899. That price is for the base model, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD and typically retails for $999.

Other variants are also available at lower prices—for example, the 8 GB/512 GB model is down from $1,249 to $1,149, although it's currently on backorder.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Adorama

The MacBook Air was already one of the best compact laptops on the market, and the M1 chip put even more distance between Apple and, well, everyone else. It was already a good value at $999, and $899 is an undeniable steal for anyone who's been waiting to upgrade.View Deal

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. While previous MacBook Airs have lagged behind top Intel laptops in terms of performance, the late 2020 model blows its predecessors out of the water and stacks up to top competitors like the Dell XPS 13.

These will fly off the shelves at a $100 discount—don't miss out on the opportunity to pick up one of 2020's best laptops at an incredible price. We're keeping an eye on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, so stay here at Tom's Guide for the latest updates.

Shop more Cyber Monday sales