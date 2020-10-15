iPhone 12 mini size — here’s how small it truly is

Apple says that the iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, lightest and thinnest 5G phone in the world. And it has the potential to be the best small phone yet. But how does the size stack up to Android phones and other iPhones? And is it too small for you?

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display, which is considerably smaller than the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 6-inch Google Pixel 5 and other flagship phones. But there clearly is still a market for small phones.

To give you a better sense of the iPhone 12's size, here's how it stacks up to the iPhone SE, the other new iPhones and the closest competing Android phones.

iPhone 12 mini size comparisons

Size Weight iPhone 12 mini 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches 4.76 ounces iPhone SE 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches 5.2 ounces Google Pixel 5 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches 5.33 ounces iPhone 12 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 5.78 ounces Samsung Galaxy S20 5.9 x 3 x 0.31 inches 5.7 ounces iPhone 12 Pro 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 6.66 ounces iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches 8.03 ounces

iPhone 12 vs iPhone SE

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 12 mini packs a 5.4-inch display into a very compact 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inch-body. To put that into perspective, the iPhone SE, which has a smaller 4.7-inch display, measures 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches. So the iPhone 12 mini is shorter and narrower despite having a larger screen.

The iPhone 12 mini is also one of the lightest phones out there, weighing in at just 4.76 ounces, compared to 5.2 ounces for the iPhone SE. That's pretty impressive when you consider that the iPhone 12 mini adds 5G and a second rear camera.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 vs 12 Pro vs Pro Max

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 12 mini looks almost tiny compared to the rest of the new iPhone 12 lineup. It's a full ounce lighter than the regular iPhone 12 and it's shorter and narrower, meaning you should have no issues slipping this phone in a front pocket (yes, even skinny jeans).

Keep in mind, though, that the regular iPhone 12 is also considerably more compact than the iPhone 11, as Apple has trimmed the borders around the display and mad the device thinner. The iPhone 12 measures 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches and weighs 5.78 ounces, compared to a beefier 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches and 6.84 ounces for the Galaxy S20. So the iPhone 12 should be easier to use with one hand than its predecessor.

The iPhone 12 Pro has the same dimensions as the iPhone 12 but is heavier at 6.66 ounces, likely owning to its telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor, as well as its stainless steel band. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 have a lighter aluminum band.

iPhone 12 mini vs Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 5

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 12 mini is in its own league compared to Samsung's and Google's flagship phones. It's far smaller and lighter than than the Samsung Galaxy S20 (5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches, 5.3 ounces). But the Galaxy S20 also has a larger 6.2-inch display.

The Google Pixel 5 features a slightly smaller 6-inch screen and has a shorter and narrower body at 5.7 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches and 5.33 ounces. The regular 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is much closer to these two Android phones in size and weight.

iPhone 12 mini: Is the size just right?

The iPhone 12 mini is a phone that's definitely going to turn heads. And there are millions of people with 4.7-inch iPhones out there that will consider a 5.4-inch display to be a welcome upgrade, especially when you combine that with a faster A14 Bionic processor, better drop resistance and improved cameras.

But I also get the sense that the iPhone 12 mini will turn off just as many shoppers, as a lot of buyers consider a big screen to be a must when shopping for a phone. We'll reserve our own judgement on the iPhone 12 mini until we can review it.