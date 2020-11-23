Hurry! Lenovo IdeaPad just $119 for Black Friday laptop deal

We've found the best Black Friday laptop deal yet — and we're wondering how fast it's going to go. Because when else are you getting a $119 Windows laptop with decent specs, from a company as respected as Lenovo?

So, those looking for a fantastic cheap laptop deal, step right up to get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14" at Best Buy for just $119. That's $110 off the regular price at Best Buy, and $156 less than what Amazon's charging. Plus, it's $30 lower than the previous best laptop deal we've found from the Black Friday offerings).

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14": was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

This laptop has twice as much storage as most of the laptops we've seen with big Black Friday discounts, at 64GB. Plus, Lenovo throws in a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, so you don't need to pay for Word, Excel or cloud storage. It runs on an AMD A6-Series processor and has 4GB of RAM.View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 inch: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

The other great laptop deal of the moment nets you $140 off the 14-inch HP Chromebook. Its big display will enable solid multitasking, and its Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory will be good for running the lightweight ChromeOS.View Deal

Both the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1 and HP Chromebook 14 feature big 14-inch displays, which will make for enough room to split your screen and get a lot done.

You'll also get a decent set of specs from both computers, at least for casual use, such as web browsing, email and working in Microsoft and Google's productivity suites. The IdeaPad's AMD A6 processor, AMD Radeon R4 graphics and 4GB of RAM will be enough to get the job done, as will the Chromebook 14's Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM.

For ports, the IdeaPad gives you HDMI out, microSD and two USB 3 ports (USB-A, not USB-C), while the Chromebook 14 has three USB ports (two USB-C and one USB-A). Both also include headphone jacks.

The 3.1-pound IdeaPad is a little lighter than the 3.2-pound Chromebook 14.

