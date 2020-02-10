Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live stream: How to watch the Galaxy S20 event

The big day is almost here for anyone itching to see the latest smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is taking place this Tuesday (Feb. 11) in San Francisco, where the electronics giant is expected to release not one, but two new smartphones.

In addition to the Galaxy S20 — this year's edition of Samsung's consumer-friendly flagship phone — we're expecting to see a new foldable phone. This model, the Galaxy Z Flip, features a flip phone design that opens to reveal a full-screen device.

The Feb. 11 Galaxy Unpacked event figures to be full of product news. Here's a closer look at how you can follow along at home and what to expect when Samsung executives take the stage.

When is the Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung Unpacked takes place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The event gets underway at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. That's 7 p.m. GMT if you're following along from the UK.

How can I watch the Galaxy Unpacked event?

According to a teaser video posted by Samsung, you can follow a live stream of the Unpacked event on Samsung's website.

That said, Samsung usually makes the feed available on other sites to reach the widest audience. You should check out Samsung's YouTube channel closer to the Feb. 11 event to see if there's an embeddable stream of Unpacked.

What can I expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event?

The main announcement is right there in the title — Samsung will introduce a new version of its Galaxy S flagship phone, replacing last year's Galaxy S10 lineup. This time around, Samsung will call it the Galaxy S20. (New decade, new numbering scheme, apparently, which is why we're not getting the Galaxy S11 this time around.)

You can read our Galaxy S20 rumor round-up for a detailed break-down of what to expect, but look for Samsung to show off three phones — the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three phones are expected to have 5G connectivity and camera improvements will be a major focus. The S20 Ultra's expected to get the most high-end features, including four rear cameras highlighted by a 108-megapixel main camera and a telephoto lens capable of delivering a 10x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's next foldable phone, and it's guaranteed to appear, now that Samsung has announced as much in a Galaxy Z Flip tv ad that aired during this Sunday's Oscar ceremony. The ad for the foldable phone even called out the Feb. 11 date of the Unpacked event. Unlike last year's Galaxy Fold, which opened like a book to reveal a large screen, the Z Flip follows the lead of the Motorola Razr with a flip phone design.

We're also expecting new Galaxy Buds to accompany Samsung's new phones. The Galaxy Buds Plus won't add active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro deliver, but you can expect better battery life and improved call quality.