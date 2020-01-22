How to buy the foldable Motorola Razr smartphone

It's official: The highly anticipated Motorola Razr will launch on Thursday, February 6 with pre-orders starting on Sunday, January 26. To celebrate the occasion, Verizon is kicking things off with one of the first Motorola Razr deals we've seen.

Consumers who switch to Verizon can take up to $500 off the Razr with trade-in of an eligible smartphone and activation of a Verizon Unlimited plan. If you're a new customer and switching to Verizon for the first time, you can get an extra $200 prepaid MasterCard for a total of $700 in savings. Alternatively, current Verizon customers can save up to $300 with an eligible trade-in.

When it debuts, the Razr will bring back one of the previous decade's premier cell phone designs but with a new spin — flip open the phone and you're staring back at a 6.2-inch OLED screen. It's an eye-catching design that also enables you to slip a foldable phone easily into your pocket — if you can swing the four-figure asking price. The new Motorola Razr will cost $1,499.99. That's nearly $500 less expensive than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold, a rival foldable device from Samsung.

Motorola Razr: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited

Motorola Razr deals are here! Switch to Verizon and take up to $500 off the Razr with an eligible trade in. Plus, open a Verizon Unlimited account and you'll get a $200 prepaid MasterCard for a total of up to $700 off. Current Verizon customers can take up to $300 off with an eligible trade-in. Pre-orders kick off on January 26. View Deal

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Verizon looks like it will be the exclusive carrier for the Motorola Razr at launch. The phone will reach stores in February, with Verizon and select Walmart locations offering the Razr. You'll also be able to buy the phone directly from Motorola.

Canadian shoppers will be able to buy the Motorola Razr sometime in early 2020.

You won't have to pay that $1,500 all in one fell swoop if you don't want to. Verizon will let you pay off the Motorola Razr in installments, spreading out monthly payments of $62.49 over two years.

Alternatively, you can take advantage of the above-mentioned Razr deal. We'll update this article with any additional pre-order Motorola Razr deals as they're announced.