Brentford vs Leeds live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Leeds live stream could end up being a party or a wake depending on the result — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Leeds live stream date, time, channels The Brentford vs Leeds live stream takes place Sunday, May 22.

► Time 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Leeds' rollercoaster season continued on Thursday — and they weren't even playing. At one point in the evening, Everton were 2-0 down to Crystal Palace and the Yorkshire side possibly sensed a lifeline. But the Toffees fought back and secured their safety, leaving just two sides in the relegation battle: Leeds and Burnley.

The bad news for Leeds is that they don't hold their fate in their own hands; well, unless they can overturn a 20-goal inferior goal difference. If the Clarets win the Burnley vs Newcastle game, Leeds will be down.

In order to stand any chance of surviving, they'll need to get something from a game against one of the Premier League's form teams. Brentford have won seven of their last 10 games and could possibly finish as high as ninth if they win here. The odds don't look good for Jesse Marsch's team.

Find out if Leeds can survive by watching the Brentford vs Leeds live stream, and we will show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Leeds live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Brentford vs Leeds live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brentford vs Leeds live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leeds live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Leeds live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.