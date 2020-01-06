AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 could be the best laptop CPU ever

AMD has started its CES 2020 with a bang, revealing the 3rd-gen Ryzen 4000 series that could comprise some of the best CPUs we've ever seen in a laptop.

AMD is calling the 3rd-gen Ryzen 4000 the "best laptop processor ever built," and it's easy to see why. It's the first 7-nanometer x86 mobile processor and features 8 cores and 16 threads, which translates to a ton of computing power that can be crammed into some of the slimmest and lightest laptops out there.

(Image credit: AMD)

The latest Ryzen chips could be a serious threat to Intel, if AMD's benchmarks are to be believed. The Ryzen 7 4800U -- the highest end processor in the line -- promises 4% better single-thread performance, 90% better multi-thread performance, and 28% better graphics performance compared to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 process.

The 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 series will find its way to three types of machines: the U Series (ultrathin consumer laptops), the H Series (gaming notebooks) and the RPO series (ultrathin professional laptops). AMD says to expect 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 chips to come to more than 100 of the best laptops by the end of 2020, including the newly revealed Yoga Slim 7: the world's thinnest and lightest 8-core laptop.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's new 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 series could lead to some of the most powerful slim and lightweight laptops yet, and we look forward to getting our hands on the latest 3rd Gen systems as they release throughout the year.

Developing...

