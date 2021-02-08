how to add money to venmo

Only Venmo users who have been approved for a Venmo Mastercard Debit Card have the option to add money from a verified bank account directly to their Venmo balance. Just follow the below steps. If you don’t have a Venmo Mastercard Debit Card, there’s no reason to add money to your balance because you don’t need to have money in your account to make payments to other Venmo users. If you enter a payment amount that’s greater than what you have in your account, Venmo automatically takes the difference from your linked funding source.

So if you have a Venmo Mastercard Debit Card and want to add money to your Venmo balance, simply follow the steps below:

(Image credit: Venmo)

1. Add a bank account

If you haven’t already, add a bank account to your Venmo profile and verify it.

2. Tap Manage Balance

Open the Venmo mobile app and tap on the menu icon at the top of the app, then tap “Manage Balance.”

3. Tap “Add Money”

4. Enter transfer amount

Enter the amount you’d like to transfer, and tap “Done”

5. Confirm

Confirm the bank account you’d like to transfer money from, and tap “Next.”

6. Review

Review the transfer information and estimated arrival date, and then tap “Add Money.”

Note: Once you do this, there is no way to cancel your transfer.