MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: What's the best MacBook?

The buying decision of MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro just got a lot more interesting. Yes, with the 2020 MacBook Air's release, the laptop once known as the "default MacBook" is a more viable option, making now a good moment for a multi-round face-off to see how these laptops stack up.

The big news in the new MacBook Air is its keyboard, as Apple's given the Air the Magic Keyboard that the 16-inch MacBook Pro got last year, a major step up from the shallow and controversial butterfly keyboard the company puts in its 13-inch MacBook Pro (and most MacBooks released between 2015 and 2019). Plus, the Air now has a lower starting price and beefier specs.

MacBook Air 2020: Everything you need to know

The best laptops right now

Is that enough to make us look away from the mightier MacBook Pros? Not only are the Pros available in two different sizes, they offer higher-end processors and (on the pricier models) more ports. And that 16-inch MacBook Pro? It sounds better than probably any laptop you've ever heard.

Here's everything you need to know before buying the best MacBook for you.

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Specs

MacBook Air 13-inch MacBook Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro Starting price $999 $1299 $2399 Screen 13.3 inches (2560 x 1600) 13.3 inches (2560 x 1600) 16 inches (3072 x 1920) Battery life 9:31 10:48 10:55 Processor Intel 10th Gen Core i3, i5 and i7 Intel 8th Gen Core i5 and i7 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 AMD Radeon Pro 5300M (4GB), Radeon 5500M (4GB or 8GB) Storage 256GB to 2TB 128GB to 2TB 512GB to 8TB Memory 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports 2 2 4 Touch Bar No Yes Yes Security Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID Internal Keyboard Magic Keyboard Butterfly-switch keyboard Magic Keyboard Audio Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support Stereo speakers 6-speaker array, Dolby Atmos support Dimensions 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.8 pounds 3 pounds 4.3 pounds

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Design and ports

(Image credit: Future)

Incredibly similar, like fraternal twins, the MacBook Air and Pro share machined aluminum shells, come in silver and Space Gray, and all have the little lip at the front of the base, for easily opening the screen. The little things, though, might make a difference for you.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is big and brash, but a masterful achievement, with Apple getting a larger screen into 15-inch MacBook Pro's chassis by slimming down the bezels. By contrast, the Air and 13-inch Pro have slightly larger bezels, which we'd love to see shrunk a tad.

(Image credit: Future)

While the MacBook Air's tear-drop (it's more like a wedge than a rectangle) design is iconic, my favorite distinct feature about the Air is its gold color option, which just looks so much more attractive than the light and dark silver options.

When you look at their measurements, these laptops are again more alike than different. Of course the 16-inch Pro is a larger machine, but it's got the same 0.6-inch thickness as its 13-inch counterparts. Naturally, it's also a little heftier, at 4.3 pounds vs the 2.8-pound MacBook Air and the 3-pound 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Winner: It's a draw

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Ports

If you want plenty of ports, the MacBook Air is not the best choice. It offers only two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The same thing goes for the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the premium $1,799 MacBook Pro 13-inch comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports while also stepping you up to a faster Core i5 CPU.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports standard — and they're on both sides of the laptop. The MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Pro 13-inch which keep their ports on the left, which can be annoying to work around and creating a lot of cable management work.

Winner: 16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Display

(Image credit: Future)

We've got another really close race here. The Retina displays in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are both sharp and colorful, and while it's close, there's a reason to go Pro: brightness.

Based on our lab test results, the MacBook Air maxes out at 386 nits of brightness, while the MacBook Pro (13-inch: 408 nits; 16-inch: 429 nits) got even brighter.

On color output, though, they're more similar. The Air netted a 113% sRGB rating from our colorimeter, which is in fighting distance of the 118% (13-inch Pro) and 114% (16-inch Pro) ratings.

Winner: 16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's MacBooks have had a keyboard issue in recent years, when the company made a new 'butterfly'-style key mechanism that was both a bit too shallow and also controversial because of reliability issues that led to a repair program, and people blowing air into their keyboards.

And after 3 years of using that keyboard in all of its MacBooks, Apple gave up on the butterfly keys and switched them out for the Magic Keyboard (similar to its external keyboard of the same name) keys, which are frankly so great that they should have been used all along.

There's only one problem. While the MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro have the Magic Keyboard, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still stuck with the old keyboard that nobody should have had to use in the first place.

So, until that's changed, I will have a hard time recommending the 13-inch MacBook Pro to anyone who would need to rely on its keyboard.

The Air also wins for those who, like me, don't really see the real value in the OLED Touch Bar, and prefer the physical Function keys, which are much harder to accidentally activate.

Winners: MacBook Air & 16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't much of a fight. MacBook Pros have faster U-series Intel processors, while the MacBook Air has a slower Y-series processor that is optimized for everyday tasks and battery life. The Air and 13-inch Pro make due with Intel Iris Plus graphics, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro offers discrete AMD graphics.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro we tested is equipped with a 9th Gen Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, the 13-inch Pro has an 8th Gen Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM and the 2020 Air (Intel Core i5-1030NG7 processor with 8GB of RAM) has a weaker i5 chip and half to a quarter of the memory.

On Geekbench 5, which measures overall performance, the 16-inch MacBook Pro scored 7,250, more than twice the Air's 2,738 score. The 13-inch MacBook Pro came out before Geekbench 5 was released.

A similar war of speeds is seen in SSD performance. On the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, the read speeds from the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2,573 MBps) and its 16-inch MacBook Pro (2,540 MBps) leave the Air's 1,301.9 MBps read speed score in the dust.

Again, the Pros win in video testing transcoding a 6.5GB 4K video to 1080p in 8 minutes on the 16 inch and 14:20 on the 13-inch, while the Air posted a time of 27:10.

We only saw impressive gaming performance from the 8GB Radeon 5500M GPU in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which ran the Rise of the Tomb Raider game benchmark at a workable 27.2 fps (resolution set to 1920 x 1200, "very high" graphics).

The 13-inch MacBook Pro (integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655) isn't even able to run Tomb Raider at playable speeds, and its score on the much-less demanding Dirt 3 racing game was a less-than-stellar 38 fps. The MacBook Air (integrated Intel Iris Plus GPU) posted a weak score of 7 on the Sid Meyer’s Civilization VI test.

Winner: 16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Battery life

Again, it pays to go Pro. This time, the margin isn't as vast, as the MacBook Air posted pretty a good battery life result (web surfing at 150 nits) time of 9 hours and 31 minutes. The Pros, however, lasted more than an hour longer, with the 13-inch MacBook Pro posting a time of 10:48 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro going a bit longer, to 10:55.

Winner: Both MacBook Pros

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Audio

While the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook offer great sound — we've enjoyed everything from Jay-Z's "Lucifer" to "Night Running" by Cage the Elephant and Beck on them — the 16-inch Pro is on another level.

The bigger MacBook Pro's sound is so much stronger, in fact, that it fooled someone from another room, who didn't believe the song playing (311's "Beautiful Disaster") was coming from a laptop. That's because the 16-inch MacBook Pro has a six-speaker setup with force-cancelling woofers that the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air lack.

The Air, to its credit, supports Dolby Atmos playback (which the 16-inch Pro also does). We hope the 13-inch Pro gets this in the 2020 MacBook Pro upgrade we expect Apple to reveal.

Winner: 16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Value and price

(Image credit: Future)

Apple went years without a new sub-$1,000 laptop, and the company has finally changed that. Yes, the new MacBook Air is only $1 under that thousand-dollar cap, but Apple's decision to cut the price of the Air by $100 also comes with the company doubling its default storage to 256GB — which costs $200 to do on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which starts with 128GB of storage.

That means you're spending $500 extra to upgrade from the MacBook Air to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, if you want to keep the same starting storage. Maybe you live in Apple's iCloud, but for many of us, that extra local storage is super necessary and it's great to see Apple moving away from 128GB SSDs. Hopefully the 13-inch MacBook Pro's starting storage and price gets adjusted when it's next updated, as it's the only model here that hasn't been updated in a while.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro defaults to 512GB of storage, but it also starts at $2,399 — more than twice the MacBook Air's price. And while some might think that machine is worth its speed, it's just priced too high from most consumers. It's truly for pros only.

Winner: MacBook Air

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Scorecard and winner

MacBook Air 13-inch MacBook Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro Design (10 points) 7 7 7 Ports (5 points) 3 4 5 Display (20 points) 15 16 17 Keyboard (15 points) 15 7 15 Performance (10 points) 7 8 10 Battery life (20 points) 17 18 20 Audio (5 points) 3 3 5 Value and price (25 points) 24 3 11 Overall (100 points) 91 66 90

And that was a nail-biter, folks. The new MacBook Air takes this face-off. It is the best Apple laptop for most people and arguably the best laptop for most people period.

But, this close a score emphasizes how some folks will still think to get the MacBook Pro over the MacBook Air. If they want the longest battery life or the fastest performance, I couldn't blame them. Having more ports on the premium 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is another plus.

(Image credit: Future)

Right now I would avoid 13-inch MacBook Pro and stick it out until Apple refreshes this laptop with the same scissor mechanism keyboard that's available on the MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's only a matter of time.

We look forward to seeing how the 13-inch MacBook Pro is updated this year, as that could easily tip the balance back towards the Pro end of the spectrum, especially if Apple ups the default storage. But, for now, when someone asks you which MacBook they should buy, the conversation should start with the MacBook Air.