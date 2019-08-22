Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gets a Big Discount for Amazon End of Summer Sale

Amazon UK’s currently discounting lots of desirable items in its End of Summer Sale, running from August 22 - 30. But one of the highlights we just had to tell you about is the big saving you can currently get on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones.

If you read our review of the QC 35 IIs , you’ll see we gave them a coveted Editor's Choice award for their excellence. The only fault we found with it was its price. Fortunately, that’s exactly what Amazon UK’s sale price helps to fix.

The big feature of the QuietComfort series is its noise-cancelling capabilities. You can swap between three different levels of cancelling, allowing you to choose between the ability to hear some of what’s going on around you or total audio isolation.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones - Was £329.95, now £259 (22% off)

Usable with or without wires, and offering three levels of noise cancelling, plus Bose's signature audio quality, you can shut out the world around you and properly enjoy whatever you play through these quality headphones, as well as use digital assistants and make calls via the built-in microphones.View Deal

But there’s plenty of other features to like too. Dual microphones make sure you sound as clear as possible when you’re making phone calls or controlling Alexa or another digital assistant, while a large battery means you get 20 hours of wireless playback via Bluetooth, or 40 hours if you plug in the optional aux cable.

The ‘phones are beautifully designed too, made of tactile materials like alcantara and synthetic leather, and the cups fold inwards to help you store them in the included carry pouch.

There’s also the Bose Connect app you can download for free onto your devices to give the QC35s extra functions. You can adjust noise cancelling settings, activate Bose AR sound(if you’re using an iOS device), manage your connections, set-up new headphones rapidly via NFC, and more from an easy to use interface.

For £259, you can get these headphones in either black, silver or rose gold. That’s a 22% saving, or £70.95 off the RRP. If you want some powerful and clever personal audio equipment, you aren’t going to find anything better than the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs for this price.