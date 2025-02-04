This fantastic LG OLED is back down to its Black Friday price just in time for the Super Bowl

As we head into Super Bowl weekend, giant TVs are understandably getting a ton of attention. But, if you're inclined to shop for a smaller-sized set, there's no reason why you can't get in on the action.

Right now, the 48-inch LG B4 OLED is just $599 at Best Buy. That's a full $200 off its previously discounted sale price, and a return to its Black Friday pricing. Sure, 48 inches is small compared to room-dominating, 85-inch behemoths, but for folks in the market for a modestly sized model, this is a great opportunity to land a TV that's sure to turn heads at a Super Bowl party.

LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect pickup. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will make the Super Bowl festivities come to life. And, during the offseason, dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. The 48-inch B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, but all of the other sizes in the series are on sale as well.



55-inch: was $1,196 now $996 @ Amazon



The B4 is more affordable than its higher-end counterparts (the LG C4 and G4 OLED), but it shouldn't be written off. According to our lab tests, the B4's peak HDR brightness tops out at around 650 nits. That might not seem too impressive on paper, but the B4's perfect black levels and surgical contrast control not only enhance the depth and clarity of an image, they make highlights look brighter, too.

As long as you're not positioning the B4 across a bright source of light, it's sure to look impressive. Everything from modern, 4K Blu-rays to the Super Bowl will look terrific on the B4, especially if you're watching in a dimly lit or darkened room.

And as far as features go, the B4 cuts so few corners that you can't help but cheer on LG's engineers. Are you a dedicated gamer during the football offseason? The B4 comes with almost every gaming-related enhancement you'll find on higher-end LG OLED models. It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility.

It supports Dolby Vision gaming, if you own an Xbox and that's important to you. It even supports LG's Game Optimizer mode, which makes it incredibly easy to tweak your TV's picture and performance depending on the game you're playing.

We love the 48-inch model for smaller-sized living spaces, but it's worth noting that the 55-inch LG B4 is only $996 at Amazon ahead of the Super Bowl. It's one of the most affordable ways to land a 55-inch OLED TV right now.