Should you use your TV's smart platform instead of a streaming box?

Features
By
published

A (mostly) definitive guide to whether you need a streaming device for your old TV

Google TV Streamer
(Image credit: Future)

TVs are getting a whole lot smarter. These days, even the cheapest TVs out there have software of some kind, eliminating the need to buy an external streaming box to watch content from all your favorite apps. Well, in theory, anyway.

That said, however, there's still a huge market for external streaming boxes, including everything from the inexpensive Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick to the high-end Apple TV 4K and Nvidia Shield.

Why? Well, there are a number of reasons. In many instances, external streaming boxes are better than using the software built in to your TV.

So when should you buy an external streaming box instead of just relying on your TV’s own software? Here's a list of the main reasons you might want to go out and upgrade to a streaming box, and one reason why you might not need to.

Reason 1. Better software support

Google TV on a wall

(Image credit: Google)

Perhaps the best reason to buy an external streaming box is simply because you like its software better. Different TV manufacturers, after all, use different operating systems — LG uses its WebOS platform, Samsung uses its Tizen platform, and plenty of others use Google TV or Roku.

All of these platforms have their strengths and weaknesses, however for the most part, Google TV and Roku are easier to use and more feature-rich than the likes of WebOS and Tizen. Only one problem — LG and Samsung TVs make up many of the best models.

There’s another problem. If you’re in Google’s ecosystem, a TV with Google TV makes sense — but what if you’re a die-hard Apple user?

The good news is that these days many TVs support Apple features like AirPlay and HomeKit, and they all support the Apple TV+ app. Sometimes, however, you might just want deeper integration, like support for AirPods or the ability to play your Apple Arcade games. In that case, buying an Apple TV is really the only option.

Reason 2. Processing power

This will help with all kinds of situations — from simply making the user interface more responsive, to helping apps load quicker.

Another big reason to buy an external streamer is for better processing power. This will help with all kinds of situations — from simply making the user interface more responsive, to helping apps load quicker.

The fact is that the processors built into TVs are often a little underpowered, especially when it comes to mid-range and budget models. That’s because processing power isn’t necessarily a major point of competition for TV makers — certainly not like display quality and at times, audio quality.

But, processing power is a major point of differentiation for external streaming devices. These devices don’t have things like display quality to lean on — they’re built to be tiny computers that run TV platforms. That doesn’t mean that they’re super-fast, especially when it comes to the budget models, but at the very least mid-range and high-end external streamers should feel a whole lot snappier than budget TVs.

Reason 3. Better upscaling technology

nvidia shield tv 2019

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Could an external streamer actually improve your TV’s image quality? Well, it’s possible — though certainly not a guarantee.

These days, TVs and streamers alike have upscaling tech that can make non-4K content look like 4K content. This gets harder the lower resolution the source material is. For example, 1080p content is likely to look a whole lot closer to 4K when upscaled than 480p content. But, some TVs and streamers have better upscaling technology than others.

Unfortunately there’s no hard and fast rule here though. It wouldn’t be true to say that streaming devices, as a rule, have better upscaling than TVs alone. But, like with processing power, upscaling is one point of competition for streaming devices. More expensive streaming devices (like the Apple TV, which starts at only $129) generally have better upscaling than mid-range and budget TVs. Premium TVs often have better upscaling, though you likely won’t notice much of a difference between an Apple TV and a high-end Samsung or LG TV in that regard.

The truth is that upscaling alone probably isn’t a reason to buy a streaming box. That’s because all kinds of hardware and services try their hand at upscaling, and you can’t turn off upscaling much of the time. Between your streaming service, your TV, and any streamer that you use, hopefully lower-resolution content will look halfway decent.

Of course, there's a reason not to get one...

Unfortunately buying a TV and a streamer costs more than just buying a TV. At most you should be prepared to shell out around $90-$150 to get a great streamer that will last you the next few years. With TVs costing hundreds of dollars, a streaming device might be a good stopgap between an older smart TV and a new model, but that's a decision that only you'll be able to make.

Keep in mind that good streaming devices cost a decent chunk of change. Cheaper streaming boxes might not blow you out of the water — perhaps you won’t notice a difference either way. But, that doesn’t mean you won’t notice when apps load slowly and you don’t get support for your preferred smart home features. If you care more about features than image, a streaming device is a good idea, as it will allow you to buy a cheaper TV and still get good feature support through your streamer.

However, if you care about image quality but still want your preferred operating system, you may have to spend a little more for a higher-end TV combined with a streaming device.

Smart TV vs streaming player: how to make a decision

smart tv with remotes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, when should you rely on a streaming device instead of your TV’s built-in operating system? If your TV is too slow, but you don’t mind its image quality, a streaming device is a good way to extend the life-span of your TV.

That’s also the case if your TV is responsive enough but you simply don’t like its software and software-related features. Alternatively, if you like your TV’s built-in software and find it to be perfectly quick, then simply stick to what you’ve got.

And lastly, if you’re thinking of buying both together, we recommend trying out the TV’s software before buying a streaming device, so you can find out if it works for you — unless you already know for a fact that you won’t like it.

Not sure which streaming box is right for you? Check out our in-depth guide to the best streaming devices.

Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper

Christian de Looper is a freelance writer who has covered every facet of consumer tech, including mobile, audio, home theater, computing, gaming, and even car tech. At Tom’s Guide, Christian covers TV and home theater tech, and has reviewed dozens of TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers, including those from the likes of Samsung, Hisense, TCL, and Vizio.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Roku Plus series TV is one of the best smart TVs for streaming in 2023.
The best smart TVs for streaming in 2025
The Apple TV 4K (2022), with the Siri remote propped on its right side.
Best streaming devices in 2025
Roku Ultra vs Google TV Streamer side by side
Roku Ultra (2024) vs Google TV Streamer: which streaming device wins?
All-new Roku TV unveiled at CES 2023 is one of the best Roku TVs
The best Roku TVs in 2025: Expert tested and reviewed
The best Roku devices represented by a Roku Streambar with remote
Best Roku devices 2025
Geekom Mini-PC with 4K TV on stand in living room
I tried using a Mini PC with a 4K OLED TV and the results surprised me
Latest in TVs
Google TV Streamer
Should you use your TV's smart platform instead of a streaming box?
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.
The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Aurzen Zip projector
I just tried this foldable projector that fits in the palm of your hand — and it's one of the coolest gadgets of the year
The Hisense UX in an editor&#039;s living room.
I tested this 110-inch TV for 3 months — and it's the best and worst thing to happen to my living room
Latest in Features
Google TV Streamer
Should you use your TV's smart platform instead of a streaming box?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra astrophotography.
I tried astrophotography on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and I’m not impressed — here’s why
a person wearing air compression boots
I’ve been using compression boots on my legs for a month — and they made a bigger difference than I expected
MWC 2025 awards logo along with Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Nohting Phone 3a and 3a Pro, Lenovo Codename Flip and HMD Amped buds
Best of MWC 2025 — these are the 10 top mobile gadgets you need to see
The DeepSeek logo seen on the silhouette of a smartphone
I have ChatGPT Plus — but here's 7 reasons why I use DeepSeek instead
Woman performing an upright row holding a kettlebell up to her chest against a white background, showing abs
Yes, you can build upper-body strength without the gym — thanks to this 3-move kettlebell workout
More about tvs
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth

New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
Samsung S90D on stand in living room

Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
close-up on cameras in a leaked Google Pixel 9a render

Google Pixel 9a rumors — what Google’s planning as the iPhone 16e and Nothing Phone 3a ramp up the pressure
See more latest
Most Popular
The image shows a woman sitting at the foot of the Helix Twilight mattress, which is placed on a wooden bed frame in a neutrally decorated bedroom
Is the Helix Twilight mattress worth buying? Here's my take after sleeping on it for three weeks
Image shows the white Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress with a dark green trim in a white-grey bedroom and decorated with green pillows
What is the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress and should you buy it?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra astrophotography.
I tried astrophotography on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and I’m not impressed — here’s why
a person wearing air compression boots
I’ve been using compression boots on my legs for a month — and they made a bigger difference than I expected
Woman performing an upright row holding a kettlebell up to her chest against a white background, showing abs
Yes, you can build upper-body strength without the gym — thanks to this 3-move kettlebell workout
MWC 2025 awards logo along with Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Nohting Phone 3a and 3a Pro, Lenovo Codename Flip and HMD Amped buds
Best of MWC 2025 — these are the 10 top mobile gadgets you need to see
Photo of woman doing dumbbell workout
No gym? Build upper body strength and torch your core with just a pair of dumbbells and 25 minutes
Honor Earbuds Open
I'm a big open-ear skeptic — but these new wireless earbuds just changed my mind
The DeepSeek logo seen on the silhouette of a smartphone
I have ChatGPT Plus — but here's 7 reasons why I use DeepSeek instead
a photo of a woman doing an indoor workout
Forget the treadmill — boost your metabolism and chalk up 5,000 steps in 30 minutes with this indoor walking workout