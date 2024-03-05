Act fast! The Samsung S95C is our favorite OLED TV and it's $1,000 off

March can be a busy month for TV fans. Whether you're tuning in for the 2024 Oscars or catching a little March Madness, there's a lot to watch and stream this month. That's why we're excited about this epic OLED TV deal over at Samsung.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 at Samsung. That's $700 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. It's also one of the best March Madness TV sales so far.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Samsung

$700 off! Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. Thhis Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG, and Dolby Atmos support. Note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third-party merchant.

The S95C isn't just any OLED TV. It's the best OLED TV we've tested. It uses a QD-OLED panel, which combines everything we love about OLED (perfect black, wide viewing angles, amazing contrast) with excellent brightness. In our Samsung S95C OLED TV review, we call this model a premium and well-rounded TV that impressed in our benchmark testing across the board.

Gamers will appreciate that the S95C can scale from a 120Hz to 144Hz refresh rate when playing PC-connected content. Pair its native 120Hz refresh rate with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, and the S95C makes for one of the best gaming TVs around. It automatically switches to game mode when you power up your console, which triggers auto low latency mode (ALLM). And we saw an excellent lag time in our testing of 9.2ms. (Anything under 10ms is very good).

Another perk of the Samsung S95C is its One Connect box, a cable-management solution that makes it easy to switch inputs. It especially comes in handy if you're wall mounting your OLED. You get four HDMI 2.1 ports on board, including one with eARC support for a soundbar.

On the downside, there's no built-in Dolby Vision support and the speaker system didn't blow us away, but overall this is a stellar discount on one of the best TVs of the year.