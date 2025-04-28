LG is rolling out three new Mini-LED TVs — and one of them is wireless

LG, makers of some of the best OLED TVs on the market, are rolling out a new lineup of TVs next week — but they might be different than what you’re expecting.

These so-called LG QNED evo TVs are the brand’s mainline LCD/LED TVs for 2025. They’re set to compete with mid-range and high-end LED TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL and Hisense.

Here’s what you need to know about the lineup.

What is a QNED evo TV?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The newest QNED evo TVs come in three confirmed series: QNED85, QNED92 and QNED9M.

From what we can gather from the press release and LG’s website, additional QNED models from previous years — like the QNED86 — will remain on sale for the time being, and new, non-evo QNED TVs — like the QNED82A — will be available, too.

As mentioned, all three of LG’s newest QNED evo TVs feature Mini-LED backlighting and Dynamic QNED Color Solution.

They’re built around webOS 25, and as a result, they arrive with all of the AI-based features LG is debuting this year. These features include picture- and sound-related enhancements and content recommendations based on viewing history. There’s also a feature that recognizes the voice of the user and swaps to that user’s profile for a more personalized experience.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Perhaps the most interesting is the QNED9M, as it’s the first LG LCD TV to feature the brand’s wireless Zero Connect Box. This impressive bit of wizardry puts all of the QNED9M’s connectivity inputs on a separate box that connects to the TV wirelessly.



The Zero Connect Box demonstration I saw at CES 2025 certainly left an impression; I didn’t clock a single stutter or visual artifact on the screen while the Zero Connect box was in use. The QNED9M will join the LG M5 OLED as the only two LG TVs to feature wireless tech in 2025.

2025 LG QNED evo TVs: pricing and availability

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG QNED85, QNED92 and QNED9M are currently available for preorder on LG’s website.

The LG QNED85 starts at $899 for a 55-inch model and goes all the way up to $4,999 for a gargantuan 100-inch model.

The LG QNED92 starts at $2,299 for a 75-inch model. Right now, there’s only a second size option in the series at 85 inches.

If you’re looking to splash out on the wireless functionality of LG’s top QNED evo TV, the 65-inch QNED9M can be preordered for $1,799 — if you ask me, that’s a pretty good deal for a TV with true wireless technology. It also comes in 75- and 86-inch options.

According to LG’s press release, there will be 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 86- and 100-inch versions of the QNED86 and QNED85 this year, but I suspect that the 50-inch version of the QNED85 refers to last year's model, the LG QNED85T. (This year's version is technically called the QNED85A. Confusing, huh?)

We're eager to get these models in for testing in the coming months.