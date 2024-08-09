Epic TV sales at Amazon and Best Buy — here's 9 deals I'd get now

Some of the best TVs we've reviewed are seeing epic discounts right now, so now's the time to get a new set with huge savings. Whether you're catching the action in the Olympics or streaming the best Netflix shows, a good TV will help you do so in style.

If you want a stellar OLED TV at a relatively low price, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV is $799 at Best Buy right now. This huge $700 discount makes it the cheapest OLED TV you can buy right now.

There are plenty more TV deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. Also check out the awesome video game sale from $9 at Woot and the deals I'd get in Amazon's weekend sale.

TV deals — Best sales now

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was $299 now $239 @ Best Buy

This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

Samsung 55” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $897 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. Our Samsung QN90C QLED TV review said it best: "Thanks to its best-in-class HDR brightness, ample viewing options and strong picture performance, this is the QLED to beat."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,146 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,146 @ Walmart