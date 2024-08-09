Epic TV sales at Amazon and Best Buy — here's 9 deals I'd get now
Epic sales on our favorite TVs from $239
Some of the best TVs we've reviewed are seeing epic discounts right now, so now's the time to get a new set with huge savings. Whether you're catching the action in the Olympics or streaming the best Netflix shows, a good TV will help you do so in style.
If you want a stellar OLED TV at a relatively low price, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV is $799 at Best Buy right now. This huge $700 discount makes it the cheapest OLED TV you can buy right now.
There are plenty more TV deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. Also check out the awesome video game sale from $9 at Woot and the deals I'd get in Amazon's weekend sale.
TV deals — Best sales now
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.
Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was $299 now $239 @ Best Buy
This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.
Samsung 55” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $897 @ Amazon
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. Our Samsung QN90C QLED TV review said it best: "Thanks to its best-in-class HDR brightness, ample viewing options and strong picture performance, this is the QLED to beat."
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $1,086 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.
42" for $1,086
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,596
77" for $2,496
83" for $3,496
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,146 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
Price check: $1,146 @ Walmart
LG 65" G4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,796 @ Amazon
The LG G4 OLED TV is without a doubt one of this year's prime displays, built with the most premium specs on one of the most beloved panels in the market. It's hard to beat this incredible TV, one that brings Dolby Vision and a slew of gaming specs to the table, and it's made all the better thanks to its new low price.
Price check: $2,799 @ Best Buy
