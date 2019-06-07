Trending

Best Wi-Fi routers

Best Wi-Fi routers for 2020

By Brian Westover

From 802.11ac and mesh routers to new Wi-Fi 6 routers, these are the best Wi-Fi routers based on performance, range and overall value.

best Wi-Fi extender

The best Wi-Fi extenders in 2020

By Brian Westover

Here are the best Wi-Fi extenders based on our tests of range, speed, setup and ease of use.

best mesh Wi-Fi

Best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2020

By Brian Westover

These are best mesh Wi-Fi systems and routers to cover your entire home in Wi-Fi

Nest WiFi review

Nest WiFi review

By Brian Nadel

Editor's Choice

Google's Nest WiFi combines a great mesh system with a slick smart speaker to be the mesh Wi-Fi kit to beat

Best cable modems 2020

By Philip Michaels

Here are the best DOCSIS 3.0/1 cable modems for your home or office and why buying a modem is better than renting from your ISP.

Netgear Nighthawk WiFi 6 Router

Hurry! The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 router is 50% off at Walmart

By Hilda Scott

The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router is 50% off at Walmart.

Gryphon Secure Mesh Router Review: Performance Meets Protection

By Brian Nadel

Big and twisted, the Gryphon Secure Mesh System looks like no other router on the planet. It provides excellent throughput and a phalanx of security measures to protect a family's data and digital identity.

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway

Most anticipated Wi-Fi routers of 2020

By Brian Westover

Wi-Fi reaches farther and goes faster with these routers and mesh systems

How to choose the right cable modem

By Marshall Honorof

Once you know the terminology, you can narrow down dozens of cable-modem choices to the perfect model for your home.

Cable Haunt logo superimposed on a collection of cable modems.

Hundreds of millions of cable modems could be hacked due to 'Cable Haunt' flaw

By Paul Wagenseil

A flaw in some cable modems called Cable Haunt could let hackers alter your internet traffic and send you to malicious websites.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400) cybersecurity router review

By Brian Nadel

The Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400) is a Wi-Fi router that's built to provide Wi-Fi to your home while protecting your household from hackers and threats.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router

Netgear's Nighthawk smart WiFi router just hit $89

By Hilda Scott

Act fast! Walmart is offering this Netgear Nighthawk router at an all-time price low.

TP-Link Archer C5 router

TP-Link routers can be hacked: What to do now

By Paul Wagenseil

At least four TP-Link routers give full admin control if you enter a password that's too long. There's a patch.

Wi-Fi 6 Routers: What You Can Buy Now (and Soon)

By Brian Westover

The next generation of Wi-Fi is here. Get the rundown on every Wi-Fi 6 router that's coming in 2019.

This killer Netgear Nighthawk router just dropped to $89 for Cyber Monday

By TJ Fink

Get more than 50% off this premium router at Best Buy.

Hand plugging cable into a router Ethernet jack.

D-Link Won't Fix Serious Security Flaw on at Least 13 Wi-Fi Routers

By Paul Wagenseil

It's not worth keeping or buying 13 D-Link routers because the company won't fix a serious software flaw.

Linksys Velop WiFi 6

New Linksys Velop Mesh Router Gets Wi-Fi 6

By Brian Westover

With Wi-Fi 6, the Linksys Velop gets bigger range and faster speeds.

Person using smartphone app to control smart home while holding home wireless router.

Wi-Fi Flaw Could Crash Millions of Phones, Routers, Smart-Home Devices

By Paul Wagenseil

A Linux coding error means that millions of smart devices, routers, PCs and possibly smartphones might be wirelessly hacked at short range.

TP-Link Archer A7 Router Review

By Brian Nadel

Great balance of price, features and performance

TP-Link Archer C2300 Review: The New Performance King

By Brian Nadel

Editor's Choice

Fast, cheap and secure are the watchwords for TP-Link's Archer C2300. The router excels in Wi-Fi performance and is among the least expensive available routers that include antivirus protection.

Arlo Pro 2 Review: Top-Notch Camera

By Sally Wiener Grotta

The Arlo Pro 2 provides a great combination of software, free cloud storage and video quality.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300

Killer Deal: Take $80 Off Asus ROG Gaming Router

By Hilda Scott

The Asus Rapture GT-AC5300 gaming router is now at its all-time price low

Netgear Orbi

Act Fast: Up to 40% Off Netgear Modems, Orbi Routers

By Louis Ramirez

Save big on mesh routers and modems

Qualcomm Expands Wi-Fi 6 Vision for Better Home Wi-Fi

By Philip Michaels

Qualcomm has unveiled new Wi-Fi 6 chips that will let routers and connected devices enjoy faster, more efficient wireless connectivity.

Google OnHub WiFi Router

Killer Deal: Google OnHub Router Now $55

By Hilda Scott

The Google OnHub Router is now at its lowest price ever

Stop Renting Your Cable Modem and Get This Prime Day Deal for $29

By Philip Michaels

The Netgear CM500 is a good value, and its price drops even more in a deal at Walmart on a refurbished version of the cable modem.

Act Fast: $200 Off Eero Mesh Router for Prime Day

By Philip Michaels

Eero's Home Wi-Fi System can fill a four-bedroom home with connectivity. And Amazon just dropped the price to $199.

Patch Your TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender Now

By Paul Wagenseil

Four models of TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders have serious security flaws. Here's how to install the fixes.

Early Prime Day Deal: Netgear Routers Up to $100 Off

By Louis Ramirez

Act Fast: Amazon is quietly slashing the price of Netgear's Nighthawk and Orbi routers.