Best Wi-Fi routers for 2020
From 802.11ac and mesh routers to new Wi-Fi 6 routers, these are the best Wi-Fi routers based on performance, range and overall value.
From 802.11ac and mesh routers to new Wi-Fi 6 routers, these are the best Wi-Fi routers based on performance, range and overall value.
Here are the best Wi-Fi extenders based on our tests of range, speed, setup and ease of use.
These are best mesh Wi-Fi systems and routers to cover your entire home in Wi-Fi
Google's Nest WiFi combines a great mesh system with a slick smart speaker to be the mesh Wi-Fi kit to beat
Here are the best DOCSIS 3.0/1 cable modems for your home or office and why buying a modem is better than renting from your ISP.
The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router is 50% off at Walmart.
Big and twisted, the Gryphon Secure Mesh System looks like no other router on the planet. It provides excellent throughput and a phalanx of security measures to protect a family's data and digital identity.
Wi-Fi reaches farther and goes faster with these routers and mesh systems
Once you know the terminology, you can narrow down dozens of cable-modem choices to the perfect model for your home.
A flaw in some cable modems called Cable Haunt could let hackers alter your internet traffic and send you to malicious websites.
The Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400) is a Wi-Fi router that's built to provide Wi-Fi to your home while protecting your household from hackers and threats.
Act fast! Walmart is offering this Netgear Nighthawk router at an all-time price low.
At least four TP-Link routers give full admin control if you enter a password that's too long. There's a patch.
The next generation of Wi-Fi is here. Get the rundown on every Wi-Fi 6 router that's coming in 2019.
Get more than 50% off this premium router at Best Buy.
It's not worth keeping or buying 13 D-Link routers because the company won't fix a serious software flaw.
A British Tony Stark is one step closer to the Iron Man armor, flying with its jet-engine-powered suit at 85.06MPH.
With Wi-Fi 6, the Linksys Velop gets bigger range and faster speeds.
A Linux coding error means that millions of smart devices, routers, PCs and possibly smartphones might be wirelessly hacked at short range.
Fast, cheap and secure are the watchwords for TP-Link's Archer C2300. The router excels in Wi-Fi performance and is among the least expensive available routers that include antivirus protection.
The Arlo Pro 2 provides a great combination of software, free cloud storage and video quality.
The Asus Rapture GT-AC5300 gaming router is now at its all-time price low
Qualcomm has unveiled new Wi-Fi 6 chips that will let routers and connected devices enjoy faster, more efficient wireless connectivity.
The Netgear CM500 is a good value, and its price drops even more in a deal at Walmart on a refurbished version of the cable modem.
Eero's Home Wi-Fi System can fill a four-bedroom home with connectivity. And Amazon just dropped the price to $199.
Four models of TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders have serious security flaws. Here's how to install the fixes.
Act Fast: Amazon is quietly slashing the price of Netgear's Nighthawk and Orbi routers.
Current page: 1