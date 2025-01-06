Hurry! The new Kindle Scribe just saw its first discount

The new Kindle Scribe just saw its first ever discount! If you’ve always wanted an e-reader you can write on, the Kindle Scribe is the answer to your prayers.

Right now you can get the Kindle Scribe (2024) for $324 at Amazon. This device just released in December and it’s great to see it already on sale for a tasty $75 discount. With this device, you can read and annotate to your heart’s content.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $324 at Amazon You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

If you want a large e-reader you can also use to take notes, there’s nothing better than the Kindle Scribe. Although it doesn’t pack in as much functionality as an iPad, it does serve its niche well.

For starters, the Kindle Scribe’s 10.2-inch display is extremely easy on the eyes, meaning you can read comfortably for hours. The display is also front-lit and glare-free, so it’s easy to use in both bright and dim environments. Plus, the battery life lasts for a super long time (up to 12 weeks.)

The Premium Pen has also seen an upgrade compared to the original Kindle Scribe. It’s more comfortable to hold and glides smoothly across the device’s screen. Amazon has even built in AI features that can convert your handwritten notes into text, then summarize them all to get you access to all your information at a glance.

Unfortunately, this device isn’t all perfect. On the original Kindle Scribe, you couldn’t write directly on the pages of your e-books — instead, you’d place virtual sticky notes on top of the pages every time you wanted to note something down. Now you can write directly on the page, which is great. However, your notes still appear separate from the text you’re reading and the Kindle will space the rest of the words around the notes you’ve made. In short, it doesn’t feel like you can write freely anywhere like you might do on a real book.

The Kindle Scribe is on sale for the first time, so if you want one, get it while you can!