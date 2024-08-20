Act fast! Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is $110 off right now

Android tablets don't always receive the same hype as iPads. It's too bad because some fantastic tablets are on the market from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and others.

One such Android tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE on sale for $339 at Amazon. It generally sells for $449, which means it's now 24% off its regular price. Anyone in the market for a high-end tablet that can handle anything they throw at it will love this one — especially at this lowered price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $339 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

Samsung ticks all the right boxes with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Nothing will convince you to jump to Android if you like an iPad and Apple's iPadOS. However, if you're already in the Android ecosystem, especially Samsung devices, this tablet will do a great job rounding out your tech collection.

You get 6GB of RAM to help with multitasking and performance. There's also a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, which can handle all kinds of stuff.

Durability shouldn't be an issue with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, as it has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Battery life is also solid. Samsung says the 8,000mAh battery gets up to 18 hours on a single charge, which is impressive. It's a lot smaller than the 11,200mAh battery offered in the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but that's to be expected with this device being much more affordable.

Don't take too long to grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, as we don't know how long it'll be one sale.