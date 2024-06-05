This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is perfect for summer and $40 off at Amazon right now

Summer is right around the corner — and there's no better time than the present to purchase a Bluetooth speaker! From the pool to the beach and everywhere in between, you'll want to tote along the waterproof and portable JBL Charge 4.

Right now, you can get the JBL Charge 4 on sale for $109 at Amazon. That's $40 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this Bluetooth speaker. It's a great and cheaper alternative to the Charge 5, which we named one of the best Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Charge 4: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

JBL Charge 4 is a rugged portable speaker that delivers signature sound and is currently on major sale. Although it's not the most current version of the device, it still packs a punch and it's the perfect speaker to accompany you on outdoor adventures. You can even take it to the pool or beach without worrying about spills or water submersion. With 20 hours of playtime, you can keep the party going all summer long.

Price check: $109 @ Walmart

Although this may not be the newest version of the JBL Charge, you truly can't beat the whopping 44% discount. Not to mention, the tried and true device has over 47,000 five star reviews on Amazon.

The rugged speaker is made of durable fabric that can withstand all the outdoor elements and has a battery life of up to 20 hours. But the party doesn't end there — JBL Connect+ allows you to amplify your listening experience by seamlessly connecting your speaker with 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speaker.

