This is the secret to securing exclusive Prime Day deals

While we're all excited for Amazon Prime Day on July 16 and 17, one of the most common frustrations is that the hottest deals often sell out in a matter of seconds, leaving shoppers empty-handed. However, there is one workaround — Amazon's invite-only deals, a system designed to increase your chances of securing those must-have items.

To get these limited edition deals, you need to sign into your Prime account and request an invite to buy the item. Amazon will then send you a link to buy it when the deal goes live on Prime Day (July 16 and 17). It may sound tedious, but this is Amazon's way of ensuring something doesn't sell out seconds after going live. It's worth noting that requesting an invite doesn't ensure you'll get that deal — but it certainly boosts your chances.

Currently, there are only a handful of invite-only deals. Our favorites include the high-quality Sony Wireless Headphones in a stylish cappuccino color, which are on sale for just $35. We're also loving the Foreo Luna 3 Bundle that includes a facial cleansing brush, a cleanser and a balm for only $103. Here's a look at the other invite-only Prime Day deals now available.

Best invite-only Prime Day sales

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $79 now $35 @ Amazon

On sale in the cappuccino color, these headphones are 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.

FOREO Luna 3: was $246 now $103 @ Amazon

The FOREO Luna 3 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush that has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, and Cosmo. It uses proprietary T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across your face lifting excess dirt and oil. The mini bundle also comes with a travel size cleansing balm and micro-foam cleanser.

LifePro Sauna Blanket: was $199 now $107 @ Amazon

This portable sauna increases your body temperature from the inside out, helping you sweat out all the toxins in your body. It has multiple heat settings which help reduce your recovery time, diffuse your feeling of stress, stimulate the regenerative properties of your skin cells and even burn calories — all in a simple 30-minute session.



SodaStream Enso Bundle: was $223 now $149 @ Amazon

The SodaStream Enso lets you make sparkling water from the comforts of your home. You'll be able to effortlessly carbonate your water with the machine that was designed with convenience in mind. The Enso includes a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender: was $425 now $169 @ Amazon

The Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender is functional, stylish and sporty with a silver-tone stainless steel case and a vibrant green display. It features a 1/5 second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, 12- and 24 hour time and date indication. The timepiece's stylish brown leather strap fits comfortably on the wrist and is ready for anything — including being under water up to 100 meters.

How to request an invite-only Prime Day deal

Invite-only deals give you access to items that have been aggressively discounted on Prime Day. Requesting an invite doesn't guarantee you'll get the chance to buy that item, but it should increase your chances of getting it before it sells out. Here's how to request an invite: