The Ninja Creami is at an all-time low price for Prime Day and now I can satisfy my cravings

As a lover of all things sweet (and sweet treats), I have often perused Amazon for the best kitchen appliances to help me make the most delicious desserts. The one appliance that has long been on my wish list is the Ninja Creami because who doesn’t like ice cream! While it’s relatively affordable even at full price – retailing for AU$299 – I also love me a good bargain and this amazing ice cream maker has just dropped to an all-time low Aussie price of just AU$239.

Since launching in 2022, this ice cream machine has grown in popularity, wildly selling out whenever it receives a stellar discount. It offers seven functions, including a setting for gelato, another for smoothie bowls, and one for milkshakes too. The machine also uses a unique technology that takes a fully frozen container and churns the ice particles into a creamy, easy-to-scoop texture.

This highly sought-after appliance got an impressive 4 out of 5 stars in our Ninja Creami review as it was incredibly easy to use, then clean the parts in a dishwasher. Our tester did find some caveats though, like the machine does undeniably take up a decent chunk of counter space, and you do need to freeze your ingredients for at least 24 hours before blitzing them, but I can get past those niggles.

The machine uses a fine and powerful blade that spins through the frozen mix, churning the ice cream as it comes back up and leaving you with a scoopable texture. You can also add mix-ins, like cookie dough or chocolate chips, or turn your favourite protein shake into a delicious protein ice cream.

The machine boasts some great customisation options, especially if you're looking to stay healthy while reaching for a sweet snack. Alongside the recipe book included in the box, users can find hundreds of great recipes on the Ninja website, social media and Reddit forums. Plus, you can make two recipes at the same time thanks to the two reusable pint containers and lids. I’m sold!

Ninja's Amazon storefront has a range of other appliances on sale right now for Prime Big Deal Days, but you better act fast as these machines are sure to sell like hotcakes.