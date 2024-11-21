The Black Friday sale has arrived at Uniqlo — 9 deals I'd shop right now

Black Friday has arrived at Uniqlo, bringing impressive discounts just when we need winter wear the most! The timing couldn't be better — its famous layering pieces and cozy essentials are seeing serious price cuts across the board.

Having relied on Uniqlo's winter gear through countless cold seasons, I can vouch for their quality-to-price ratio, and these Black Friday discounts make it even better. I've sorted through hundreds of deals to find the ones that offer the best combination of quality, versatility, and value.

Whether you're building a winter capsule wardrobe or hunting for a practical gifts this holiday season, these picks won't disappoint.

Uniqlo deals

Round Mini Shoulder Bag: now $14 @ Uniqlo

Don't let the compact size fool you — this bag fits more than you'd expect. The water-repellent nylon fabric handles light rain and daily wear, while the naturally wrinkled texture hides any actual wrinkles from use. Perfect for minimalists who still need to carry the essentials.

Brushed Jersey Half-Zip Pullover: now $19 @ Uniqlo

Perfect for those in-between weather days, this cotton-blend pullover feels like your favorite worn-in sweatshirt from day one. The brushed interior adds warmth without bulk, making it ideal for weekend errands or casual office days.

HEATTECH Fleece Turtleneck: now $19 @ Uniqlo

The turtleneck design takes this HEATTECH basic to the next level of warmth. The fleece fabric feels as comfortable as your favorite tee while providing serious heat retention, and the high neck keeps cold drafts at bay. An essential layer for winter that works just as well on its own.

Ultra Stretch UV Protection Flare Leggings: now $19 @ Uniqlo

These aren't your average leggings. Made with recycled materials and Uniqlo's AIRism tech, they keep you cool and comfortable whether you're running errands or hitting the gym. The flared design adds style points, while a handy waist pocket keeps your essentials secure.

Wide Parachute Pants: now $29 @ Uniqlo

These unisex pants nail the wide-leg silhouette trend while keeping things practical. The cotton-nylon blend holds its shape all day, while adjustable hems let you play with the look. An elasticated waist makes them as comfortable as sweats but polished enough for wearing out.

Souffle Yarn Sweater: now $39 @ Uniqlo

This super soft sweater hits the balance between cozy and stylish. The non-itchy yarn and relaxed cocoon shape make it perfect for all-day wear, while the longer back hem adds a thoughtful design touch. Looks as good with jeans as it does with workwear. An absolute winter essential.

Single Collar Short Jacket: now $69 @ Uniqlo

This unisex checked jacket works for literally any occasion. The wool-like texture adds premium feel, while the adjustable button lets you fine-tune the fit. Dress it up with trousers or down with jeans — it's the definition of versatile outerwear.

Double Face Chester Long Coat: now $99 @ Uniqlo

This premium wool-blend coat proves luxury doesn't need a luxury price tag. The double-faced fabric creates a streamlined look while keeping you cozy, and the buttoned collar adds extra protection on blustery days. A lined sleeve design means no awkward catching on layers underneath.