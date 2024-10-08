The best Android phone we've tested is a steal for Prime Day

A lot of great Prime Day deals are popping up, but perhaps you're someone interested in the top Prime Day phone deals, since you or someone lucky in your life is in need of an upgrade. And if only the best phone will do, this could be a great option for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $997 for Prime members at Amazon right now, the lowest price we've seen for one of this year's best phones. The full discount is only on the Titanium Yellow version of the phone, but the other three colors (Gray, Black and Violet) are discounted too.

You can also try and make the discount even larger with the help of some Amazon.com coupons.

Our Galaxy S24 Ultra review will give you all the info you need about this phone, but rest assured it’s good. It’s a member of our best phones, best Android phones and best camera phones guides, some of our most prestigious.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s unusual quad rear camera array gives you plenty of flexibility with your images thanks to its dual 3x and 5x telephoto lenses and super detailed 200MP main camera. Meanwhile its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 5,000 mAh battery mean you won’t be wanting for performance or needing a charger during the day.

Another strong point in the S24 Ultra’s favor is its 7 years of updates, the longest Samsung has ever offered. You should still be receiving new features and security patches all the way to 2031 according to this schedule. Not that you’re lacking in features right now though, as the Galaxy AI package already offers comprehensive note and web page summaries, live text and audio translation and photo and video editing tools.

This is far from all the Prime Day phone deals we’ve found. Check that hub or our overall Prime Day guide for more.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors