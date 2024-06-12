Shop the Steve Madden shoe sale at Nordstrom Rack — up to 60% off summer styles
Get ready to step into style this summer with Nordstrom Rack's Steve Madden shoe sale. Steve Madden is known for its innovative and trend-setting footwear designs that are high quality yet still affordable. And fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is making the brand even more accessible with these limited time deals
Nordstrom Rack is currently offering discounts of up to 60% off on select men's and women's styles from Steve Madden. If you're in the market for stylish sneakers, chic sandals and trendy mules, you've come to the right place. Below I've picked seven of the best deals you can get with shoe deals from $19.
Best Steve Madden shoe deals
Steve Madden Slide Sandal (Men): was $39 now $19 @ Nordstrom Rack
If you're looking for casual comfort this summer, these slides are the way to go. Made with a thick sole and a single strap, they're super easy to slip on and go. The slides are also available in taupe and green.
Steve Madden Holmes Slide Sandal (Women): was $80 now $44 @ Nordstrom Rack
This timeless and sophisticated shoe can help elevate any outfit thanks to its rich leather and slight platform. Additionally, its angular square toe gives it a modern flair. The sandal is also available in a stylish cognac color.
Steve Madden Repeat Twist Strap Sandal (Women): was $90 now $44 @ Nordstrom Rack
Add some elegance to your ensemble with these strappy block heel sandals. In addition to the lovely lilac hue, they are also available in white, black and silver. The stylish block heel comes in at 3.5 inches, giving you the perfect boost in height.
Steve Madden Pyper Sneaker (Men): was $90 now $49 @ Nordstrom Rack
Sporty enough to wear with shorts or joggers but classy enough to wear with jeans or khakis, these crisp white sneakers can easily be dressed up or down. The faux-leather sneaker constructed with a soft collar and white grip sole is the perfect addition to your summer shoe collection.
Steve Madden Kordyn Horsebit Mule (Women): was $90 now $54 @ Nordstrom Rack
From a day at the office to heading out to happy hour, these mules are fitting for just about any occasion. They will add style and elegance to just about any outfit and are comfortable enough to wear all day long. Be sure to check out all the other colors that shoe comes in.
Steve Madden Graysen Sneaker (Women): was $90 now $59 @ Nordstrom Rack
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these stylish sneakers. The everyday, casual sneaker stands out thanks to its bright and colorful blocking. They are also available in white, green and blue multicolor.
Steve Madden Spen Derby (Men): was $110 now $59 @ Nordstrom Rack
You can't go wrong with this classic dress shoe that adds a refined look to any ensemble. The lace up style makes them casual enough to wear with jeans, but they can also be paired with dress pants or a suit. The stylish show is also available in black.
