Score! This is the cheapest price I've seen for this Samsung 65-inch OLED TV

There are a lot of Memorial Day sales still live right now, but if you're looking for a unique TV deal, PC Richard & Son is offering one discount no other retailer has.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,797 at PC Richard & Son. That's a massive $1,502 off and the lowest price I've seen for this TV from any retailer. By comparison, Amazon has it for $1,997 and Best Buy has it for $1,999.

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

The TV covers 141.5% of the Rec 709 color space (some of the highest color saturation we've seen on any TV) and has a Delta-E accuracy score of 1.4, which means that colors are highly accurate. Our tests showed that it's 30% brighter than the Samsung S95B OLED and close to double the brightness of last year's LG OLED TVs.

