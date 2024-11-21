Score! Save $150 on Shark's excellent new vacuum ahead of Black Friday
This is the first price cut I've seen on this top-rated vacuum
Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested. Now that Black Friday deals have started, one of Shark's top-rated vacuums is on sale at a fraction of its regular price.
For a limited time, you can get the Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System for just $349 at Shark via coupon code "TG150". That's $150 off and the lowest price I've seen on this Editor's Choice vacuum. It's also one of the best Shark promo codes I've seen this month.
The Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System (IP3251) is the company's most powerful cordless vacuum. In our Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty Vacuum System review, we said the Editor's Choice vacuum makes it incredibly convenient to tidy up around the house and its dual-brushroll design and powerful suction are able to tackle all sorts of debris. We also love the vacuum’s performance across different floor types and that it can pick up debris both on the forward and backward pass. Use coupon code "TG150" at checkout to drop its price to just $349.
Performance-wise, the IP3251 makes it incredibly easy to tidy up around the house. When cleaning our floors, it automatically detected our rugs and boosted its suction accordingly, and it did a good job at picking up pet hair from the low-pile surface.
Its flexible wand, which Shark calls “MultiFLEX technology," also makes it super simple to clean under low-profile furniture. It worked great for vacuuming underneath our sofas and media console.
This is the first and only time I've seen it on sale, so make sure to use coupon "TG150" at checkout to knock $150 off its full price. (By comparison, Best Buy has it for $499 and Amazon has it for $473 via an on-page digital coupon).
