Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked before Black Friday — 15 items under $50 I'd shop now

Black Friday deals are getting closer by the day, but I'm more interested in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section. This is the best place to shop Lululemon activewear at great prices.

Right now you can get the Cotton Terry Wristband 2 Pack for $9 at Lululemon. This will keep your wrists in tip top condition when you're getting your sweat on. Plus, this Ultralight Waist-Length Tank Top is on sale for $24 at Lululemon. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left.

Check out my favorite Lululemon items below. Plus, check out the early Black Friday Skechers deals I'd get at Amazon from $20.

Best Lululemon deals

Cotton Terry Wristband 2-Pack: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

These cotton terry wristbands compliment your look and keep sweat under control. They're stretchy, soft and naturally absorbent.

Logo Bobby Pins: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

On sale from $9, these Lululemon bobby pins are probably the prettiest way to keep your hair out of the way while you're working out. Reviewers mentioned that they feel stiff to open initially, but are easier to use after a few wears.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear: was $26 now from $14 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon underwear is on sale for $14. Made of Nulu fabric, it's as soft as can be. Plus it's stretchy, sweat wicking and dries fast.

MacroPillow Crew Running Socks Medium Cushioning (Women's): was $28 now from $14 @ Lululemon

These running socks add a little extra pep to your step during runs. They're supportive and comfortable thanks to their cushioning layer, plus they are breathable and wick sweat. The fabric even inhibits the growth of odor causing bacteria — no more smelly socks.

True Identity Card Case: was $28 now from $19 @ Lululemon

No need to worry about misplacing your cards with this Lululemon case. There's space for three cards and a zipped pouch in the middle for coins and notes. Plus, opt for one of the brighter color schemes and it'll be easy to find in your bag.

Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Mittens (Women's): was $64 now from $24 @ Lululemon

Your hands deserve some love during the colder months of the year, so treat yourself to these super soft and cozy Lululemon mittens. These are made of a blend of organic cotton and cashmere and have a fleece lining.

Ultralight Waist-Length Tank Top: was $48 now from $24 @ Lululemon

Lululemon's Ultralight Waist-Length Tank Top is now available from just $24, but don't hang around, as only a few sizes are still in stock. Like the name suggests, it's extremely lightweight which means it won't weigh you down while you're trying to set a PB.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit: was $68 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Whether you're wearing it as an underlayer or as a combo with a pair of comfy cargo pants, this bodysuit is extremely soft and has a flattering shape. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Align Sweetheart Bra Light Support, A/B Cup: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon Align Sweetheart Bra is now available starting from $29. Plus, at time of writing, a bunch of different sizes and colors are still in stock. Its perfect for casual wear and light exercise.

Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress: was $106 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This dress is available for an incredible price, but only a few sizes are left, so get it while you can. It's made of lightweight, breathable fabric that makes it an incredible layer during hot weather.

Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now from $39 @ Lululemon

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Seamless Training Strappy Racerback Tank Top: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat.

Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4": was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

A solid pair of shorts for indoor workouts or warm days is now on sale for $39. These lightweight shorts are designed for running, made of breathable fabric. They won't slip down thanks to their infinity drawcord.

Asymmetrical Front-Twist T-Shirt: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

I'm a big fan of a staple tee that can dress up or down any outfit. This stripped-back front-twist t-shirt does just that. Pair it with the best Lululemon leggings for a casual look or trousers and boots for dinner with friends.