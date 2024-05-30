Score! Get an 80% discount on Internxt cloud storage
Use our exclusive coupon code to drop prices to $119
Internxt is a cloud storage provider with a strong focus on privacy and security. They offer a mix of individual, lifetime, and business plans.
For a limited time, you can get 80% off all Internxt lifetime plans via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE80". After discount, plans start as low as $119. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Internxt.
Internxt is a cloud storage provide that prides itself on privacy and security. For a limited time, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE80" to knock 80% off all lifetime plans. After discount, a 2TB lifetime plan costs $119 (was $599), 5TB lifetime plan costs $219 (was $1,099), and a 10TB lifetime plan costs $419 (was $2,099).
Internxt services use open source software with the company's code made public on GitHub. All of your data is encrypted in-transit and at-rest using AES-256 encryption. Additionally, Internxt is independently audited and verified by Securitum.
