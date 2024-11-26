Score! Bowflex T9 treadmill gets $100 discount for Black Friday

Bowflex makes some of the best treadmills we've tested. Now that Black Friday deals are live, Bowflex is offering a killer deal on one of it's top rated smart treamills.

For a limited time, you can get the Bowflex T9 Treadmill on sale for $1,499 at Bowflex. Plus, you'll also get free shipping. That's $100 off the MSRP and one of the best Black Friday treadmill deals we've seen.

Bowflex T9 Treadmill: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Bowflex Winter is coming and if you're looking to bring your running workouts indoors, the Bowflex T9 Treadmill is perfect for you. It features a 22-inch (W) and 60" (L) running path with Flex Zone cushioning, 15% motorized incline, media shelf for your phone/tablet, and support for speeds of up to 12mph. It's on sale for $100 off and includes free shipping.

Although we haven't reviewed the Bowflex T9 Treadmill, it's got all the features that make for a great treadmill. That includes a 22" x 60" running surface, 3.5HP motor, 15% motorized incline, and support for speeds of up to 12mph. There's even a media shelf where you can place your phone or tablet while you workout.

In addition to free shipping and a $100 discount, this deal also includes a 2-month free trial of Bowflex's JRNY app ($11.99 per month or $99/year). The app gives you access to trainer-led workouts and more. It's worth noting that Bowflex filed for bankruptcy at the start of the year, but it was acquired by Johnson Health Tech, which plans to keep the Bowflex lineup and JRNY app activated.